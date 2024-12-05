Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Netflix is home to a massive, ever-changing selection of movies and shows, which means the Netflix Top 10 is always changing.

However, anyone who has signed up for Netflix (or any of the best streaming services, for that matter) will know that the most popular stuff isn't always necessarily worth watching. That's why we keep such a close eye on the Top 10 and regularly highlight the three best shows that you should be keeping an eye on.

Right now, that selection includes a delightful recent comedy from "The Good Place" creator, Mike Schur, a new edge-of-your-seat crime thriller, and a true crime miniseries revisiting an infamous cold case.

Not seeing anything you think you'd like? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix shows or everything new on Netflix this month for tons more streaming recommendations. Otherwise, you can find some more info about our picks (and the full Top 10) listed below.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 as of 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 5.

Best shows in the Netflix Top 10

'A Man on the Inside'

"A Man on the Inside" is a warm, funny Netflix comedy that's clearly been a big hit with users.

Based on the Oscar-nominated documentary "The Mole Agent", "A Man on the Inside" revolves around Charles (Ted Danson), a retired widower who gets a new lease on life after answering a classified ad from Julie, a private investigator (Lilah Richcreek Estrada).

His mission: go undercover as a resident inside the Pacific View Retirement Home in San Francisco and dig around for any clues to aid Julie's investigation into a stolen family heirloom.

Watch "A Man on the Inside" on Netflix now

'The Madness'

"The Madness" is a new conspiracy thriller that's been holding onto the No. 1 spot since it debuted on November 28.

The series introduces us to media pundit Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo), a man who suddenly finds himself in a fight for his life after stumbling upon a murder scene deep within the Poconos woods while on a solo work sabbatical.

Muncie's soon framed for the hit, and forced to try and clear his name while also trying to reconnect with his nearest and dearest and unravel the dense conspiracy before its too late. If you need a gripping thriller to stream, this is it.

Watch "The Madness" on Netflix now

‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey’

This new true crime documentary has been shocking viewers to the point that's stayed high up in the Netflix Top 10 since release.

“Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” revisits the infamous unsolved murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey, whose body was discovered in the Ramsey family's Colorado home on December 26, 1996.

Helmed by Oscar-nominated director, Joe Berlinger, this three-part series reexamines the case, how it was mishandled by law enforcement and the media and looks at how conspiracy theories turned a family tragedy into a national obsession.

Watch the "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 shows right now

