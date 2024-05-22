7 best shows like 'Ghosts' to stream right now

We’ve all seen intense horror movies and TV shows with homicidal ghosts possessing people and causing deadly mayhem. Yet some series take the more comical approach to the paranormal — adding a level of levity that’s a refreshing iteration of the genre. One of the most classic examples of this energy is the 1984 film “Ghostbusters” which launched an entire cinematic universe.

However, there are plenty of modern spins on this concept, including the 2021 comedy show “Ghost,” based on the British series of the same name. The plot centers on a couple (played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar) inheriting a haunted house filled to the brim with ghosts that are more kooky than spooky. So, while you wait for season 4, here are seven other paranormal and sci-fi shows like "Ghosts" with similar chaotically comedic energy.

'Ghosted'

When it comes to goofy supernatural shows, the short-lived 2017 series “Ghosted” is comedy gold. The show stars power comedy duo Adam Scott (as Max Jennifer) and Craig Robinson (as Leroy Wright), alums of “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office”

The series takes two random and mildly unequipped guys — a bookstore salesman and a former LAPD officer-turned-mall cop — who are recruited by an underground department of the FBI that handles paranormal investigations. Naturally, the unlikely duo are tasked with stopping the apocalypse.

'What We Do in the Shadows'

What if you took “The Office” and added hyper-sexual and chaotic vampires into the mix? That’s precisely what we get in “What We Do in the Shadows.” The mockumentary-style comedy follows a group of vampires living in Staten Island while they (badly) navigate keeping their secret and blending into human society.

Like “Ghosts,” the show takes place in a dilapidated mansion. Though it’s certainly much raunchier and explicit, the off-the-mansion-walls humor has similar kooky beats. The vampiric cast includes Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Matt Berry (Laszlo), and Kristen Schaal (The Guide). Meanwhile, Mark Proksch plays the Toby Flenderson-esque energy vampire Colin Robinson, while Harvey Guillén breathes life into the group’s lone human Guillermo who cleans up the vampires’ many messes — both physical and metaphoric. Jemaine Clement created the show based on his and Taika Waititi’s movie of the same name.

'Pushing Daisies'

What would you do with the power to bring someone back from the dead with a single touch? Sounds great, but there’s a catch: If you touch them again, they turn back into a corpse. For Lee Pace’s Ned in “Pushing Daisies,” the obvious course of action is to open a pie shop and solve murders by briefly resuscitating victims. At least he doesn’t go the Mrs. Lovett “Sweeney Todd” route by baking people into the pies. Things get more complicated when he revives his childhood crush but he can’t actually touch her.

Bryan Fuller created the wholesome two-season 2007 show that’s as endearing as it is weird. The cast also includes Anna Friel (Chuck), Chi McBride (Emerson), Jim Dale (Narrator), and Kristen Chenoweth (Olive).

'Santa Clarita Diet'

There’s nothing quite like a little zombieism to spice up a suburban marriage. When Drew Barrymore’s character Sheila becomes a zombie, her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) goes above and beyond their “‘til death do us part” vows when he supports her during her flesh-craving transformation.

On top of its star-studded leads, “Santa Clarita Diet” stars Liv Hewson (the couple’s teenage daughter Abby) and paranormal teenage guru Eric (Skyler Gisondo). Victor Fresco created the 2017 series that lasted three seasons.

'Good Omens'

Fans of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman were thrilled in 2019 when Gamon himself adapted “Good Omens” for Prime Video. We love a good enemies to friends (to maybe lovers?) storyline. The series brings that energy in spades when David Tennant’s demon Crowley unwittingly teams up with Michael Sheen’s angel Aziraphale to stop the impending apocalypse. The first order of business? Finding the missing 11-year-old Antichrist, as one does.

The cast also includes names like Jon Hamm (Gabriel), Miranda Richardson (Shax), Nina Sosanya (Nina), Doon Mackichan (Michael), Gloria Obianyo (Uriel), and Frances McDormand (God).

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

Back in the mid to late ‘90s, three supernatural shows defined the decade: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Charmed” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” While the first two have plenty of comedic moments, they’re a bit more serious than “Sabrina.” Melissa Joan Hart’s 1996 show centers on Hart’s Sabrina — a witch just coming into her powers. Not only does she have a very puppet-looking talking cat named Salem (Nick Bakay), but her mom is a … ball of wax?

Of course, Sabrina goes through the trials and tribulations of normal high-school-centric life — just with the added mildly corny magical element we all know and love. Jonathan Schmock and Nell Scovell created the series, which lasted until 2003. It even produced a couple of sequel movies.

