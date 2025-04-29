Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Whenever I'm struggling to figure out what to watch on Netflix, I usually look to the Netflix top 10 list for some inspiration.

April 29, 2025

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Black Mirror'

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Clearly, lots of viewers are still catching up with Charlie Brooker's latest batch of twisted tales, as the show is still high in the Netflix charts weeks after "Black Mirror" season 7's debut.

The dark sci-fi anthology series returned for a fresh set of more traditional "Black Mirror"-style stories (after the introduction of the "Red Mirror" label and some more horror-focused stories last time around).

Season 7 sees "Black Mirror" tackling things like predatory subscription services, nostalgia, and quite literally getting drawn into the past, as well as gaslighting and the Mandela effect. a full-blown sequel episode that lets us get back up to speed with the "USS Callister" crew.

Watch "Black Mirror" on Netflix now

'Ransom Canyon'

Ransom Canyon | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fellow TG writer Alix Blackburn pitched Netflix's Western romance as "Yellowstone" meets "Virgin River", and that's exactly what to expect from "Ransom Canyon".

This soapy Texan tale takes us to the titular town in Texas Hill Country, where three ranching dynasties are vying for control of the land (and face threats from outside forces).

At the heart of the drama is grieving rancher, Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a stoic man still coming to terms with the loss of his wife and son. His life takes a turn when Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly) rolls back into town to take charge of the old dance hall, and the pair reconnect as the battle to save Ransom Canyon wages on.

Watch "Ransom Canyon" on Netflix now

'You'

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Problematic romantic Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has returned to Netflix for the fifth and final chapter of "You" — and viewers have sent it straight to the top of the streamer's chart.

"You" season 5 sees a now-rich Joe returning to where it all began: New York City. He's been enjoying a peaceful new life with his family... but the ghosts of his past soon come calling.

He's got to contend with his wife Kate's (Charlotte Ritchie) sisters and the appearance of Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a woman who just might make him reconsider this new direction.

Watch "You" on Netflix now

