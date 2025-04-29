Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
These 3 trending Netflix shows belong on your watchlist
Whenever I'm struggling to figure out what to watch on Netflix, I usually look to the Netflix top 10 list for some inspiration.
Of course, you can't always guarantee that what's trending on Netflix — or any of the best streaming services, for that matter — will match your taste or even be worth watching in the first place.
That's why we keep a close eye on the Netflix Top 10 list and regularly highlight three top-quality shows that you shouldn't skip over.
You can find more details about our top picks below, and for even more streaming recommendations, check out the best new shows and movies coming to Netflix we'd stream this week.
This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Best shows in the Netflix top 10
'Black Mirror'
Clearly, lots of viewers are still catching up with Charlie Brooker's latest batch of twisted tales, as the show is still high in the Netflix charts weeks after "Black Mirror" season 7's debut.
The dark sci-fi anthology series returned for a fresh set of more traditional "Black Mirror"-style stories (after the introduction of the "Red Mirror" label and some more horror-focused stories last time around).
Season 7 sees "Black Mirror" tackling things like predatory subscription services, nostalgia, and quite literally getting drawn into the past, as well as gaslighting and the Mandela effect. a full-blown sequel episode that lets us get back up to speed with the "USS Callister" crew.
Watch "Black Mirror" on Netflix now
'Ransom Canyon'
Fellow TG writer Alix Blackburn pitched Netflix's Western romance as "Yellowstone" meets "Virgin River", and that's exactly what to expect from "Ransom Canyon".
This soapy Texan tale takes us to the titular town in Texas Hill Country, where three ranching dynasties are vying for control of the land (and face threats from outside forces).
At the heart of the drama is grieving rancher, Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a stoic man still coming to terms with the loss of his wife and son. His life takes a turn when Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly) rolls back into town to take charge of the old dance hall, and the pair reconnect as the battle to save Ransom Canyon wages on.
Watch "Ransom Canyon" on Netflix now
'You'
Problematic romantic Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has returned to Netflix for the fifth and final chapter of "You" — and viewers have sent it straight to the top of the streamer's chart.
"You" season 5 sees a now-rich Joe returning to where it all began: New York City. He's been enjoying a peaceful new life with his family... but the ghosts of his past soon come calling.
He's got to contend with his wife Kate's (Charlotte Ritchie) sisters and the appearance of Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a woman who just might make him reconsider this new direction.
Watch "You" on Netflix now
Full Netflix top 10 right now
- "You"
- "Ransom Canyon"
- "Battle Camp"
- "Black Mirror"
- "Weak Hero"
- "A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054"
- "Race for the Crown"
- "Young Sheldon"
- "Love on the Spectrum"
- "The Residence"
