Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Struggling to decide what to watch on Netflix?

These days, it can feel practically impossible to keep up with everything that's being added to all the best streaming services. Even on its own, Netflix is home to a huge library of content, and that can make choosing what to stream next a big task.

A quick look at the streamer's top 10 shows list is usually a great place to start, but you can't always be sure that's what generating the most buzz will be right for you.

That's precisely why we keep such a close eye on the Netflix charts, so we can streamline things to the three very best shows you shouldn't skip over.

Right now, that includes a harrowing new drama, a political thriller starring none other than Robert De Niro, and a new sports comedy that just scored a second-season renewal.

Below, you can find a summary of all three shows, but if you don't like the sound of any of them, check out everything new on Netflix in March for more streaming recommendations.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Adolescence'

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Adolescence" is a harrowing, four-part British crime drama that sees one family's world being turned upside down.

13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of Katie Leonard, a fellow pupil at his school, and this powerful series (which unfolds as a series of one-takes) immerses us in the investigation and sees Jamie's parents grapple with the situation.

The series landed in mid-March and has debuted to top-tier reviews, and it's looking like it will go down as one of the year's finest releases.

Watch "Adolescence" on Netflix now

'Running Point'

Running Point | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Running Point" is a light, "Ted Lasso"-alike sports comedy that follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson).

After a scandal forces her brother to resign, she's appointed the new president of the Los Angeles Waves — one of the most storied basketball franchises in the game — and her family business. She's got to prove to the whole sporting community and her family that she's the right person for the job.

The series landed at the end of February and has proven popular enough that Netflix renewed the 10-episode series just one week later.

Watch "Running Point" on Netflix now

'Zero Day'

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's "Zero Day" is a political thriller that revolves around popular ex-President, George Mullen (Robert De Niro).

In the wake of a devastating cyberterror attack on the United States, Mullen is appointed as chairman of the Zero Day Commission, a new task force dedicated to getting to the bottom of the nationwide attack responsible for claiming thousands of lives.

As Mullen tries to get to the bottom of the attack, disinformation spreads, and as the conspiracy unravels, he's forced to confront his own dark secrets.

Watch 'Zero Day' on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 list

"WWE Raw" "Adolescence" "Temptation Island" "Running Point" "The Walking Dead: Dead City" "Zero Day" "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" "American Murder: Gabby Petito" "Inside" "Welcome to the Family"