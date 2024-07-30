Netflix top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching right now

Here at Tom's Guide, we regularly check out the Netflix Top 10 list and pull out three of the best shows in the mix so you always know what to watch next.

Picking your next show can be a big challenge on Netflix; after all, one of the reasons we still rate it as one of the best streaming services available is because the platform boasts a huge range of movies and shows.

While the Netflix Top 10 shows and movies lists can be a handy way to minimize Netflix choice paralysis (we've all been there!), you can't always trust that what's most popular on the platform will necessarily be the best stuff Netflix has to offer. That's where we come in. Right now, we'd suggest checking out a raunchy new medieval comedy, more laughs from the Miyagiverse, and a new season of a hit animated Netflix fantasy show.

If you're still looking for more streaming recommendations, check out our list of everything new to Netflix in August and our roundup of the very best Netflix shows you can stream right now. Otherwise, here are our three picks from the list, and the full Netflix top 10 (as of 7.30 a.m. ET on Monday, July 29).

'The Decameron'

Fancy a raucous summer getaway? "The Decameron" is the Netflix comedy for you.

This hilarious limited series brings us along for the ride as a group of mismatched Italian nobles take up residence in a luxurious Italian villa to escape the plague racing through 14th-century Firenze. Cue a house party comedy that plays out like a heady mix of "Bridgerton", "Horrible Histories"... and "Love Island".

On the surface, it looks like it could just be all bawdy humor and decadence, but this dream getaway soon sours as the villa descends into chaos, facing shifting power dynamics on the inside and fresh threats from outside the walls. It's chaotic, compelling viewing.

'The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aravos'

In the mood for another fantasy series? "The Dragon Prince" just dropped its sixth season, and you really should give it a shot if you haven't already.

This animated family fantasy show was co-created by Aaron Ehasz (head writer on Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Last Airbender") and whisks viewers off to the magical land of Xadia. There, we're embroiled in the story of a young prince, his half-brother and an elf assassin, who embark on a perilous quest to return a dragon egg, with the hope of ending a war between the humans and the magical creatures of the realm.

Season 6 is drawing high praise from fans. Currently, it's got a 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and some viewers are calling it the best season of "The Dragon Prince" yet.

'Cobra Kai'

"Cobra Kai" season 6 has landed! Well, the first part has, anyway. To ensure the hit Netflix comedy goes out in style, the streamer is sending the show off with an elongated final season that's dropping in three batches. And ever since the first five episodes landed, "Cobra Kai" has been hanging on to its spot near the top of the Netflix Top 10 shows list.

This "Karate Kid" sequel series sees our senseis and students deciding if, and how, they will compete in the Sekai Taikai tournament. This international event is one of the most prestigious karate competitions around and will see the best of the best heading to Barcelona to prove that their dojo is the best.

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam" "Cobra Kai" "All American" "Too Hot To Handle" "Simone Biles: Rising" "The Decameron" "Homicide Los Angeles" "The Dragon Prince" "Master of the House" "Resurrected Rides"