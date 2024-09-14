Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Whenever I don't have a clue what to watch next, you'll find me scanning through the Netflix Top 10. Not everything that makes the streamer's list of most-watched TV shows is guaranteed to be a winner, but it's a great tool for cutting through the noise quickly.

Netflix's sprawling content library is one of the many reasons it still ranks among our list of the very best streaming services. But how do you know which buzzworthy shows are worth your time? Here at Tom's Guide, we've done the hard work for you, carefully evaluating what's trending and narrowing down the best three options out of Netflix's top 10. This includes an addictive social media-themed reality competition, the definition of a guilty pleasure show, and a fantastic mythological Netflix Original.

For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix or our round-up of everything that's new to Netflix in September 2024.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 shows in the U.S. as of 2 p.m. ET on September 14.

'Emily in Paris'

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Grab your passport, and get ready to dive into the highly anticipated part two of "Emily in Paris" season 4. From "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, this frothy romcom-meets-soap-opera stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily Cooper, a plucky aspiring marketing exec who moves to Paris for an exciting job opportunity.

The first half of the season dropped back in August, and it's already racked up over 18.5 million hours viewed. With part two, Emily is whisking fans away to new destinations for even more adventures, from skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday. The messy fallout from part one's mid-season cliffhanger is sure to make waves heading into the next chapter of Emily's life, which will no doubt extend to Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Mindy (Ashley Park), Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and the rest of her orbit.

Watch now on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The Circle: A Social Media Competition'

The Circle: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Circle chat is open once more! One of Netflix's most popular original shows is back with season 7, where a brand new batch of social networking contestants will compete to become the most popular member and win $100,000. Players compete to become the "Influencers" of the group each week, which gives them the reins to send others home. The twist is that everyone is isolated to their own apartment and can only communicate with other players through the voice-activated platform called "The Circle" — so they never meet in person until the winner is announced.

Naturally, with that kind of format, not everyone is going to be who they say they are. This season, a new wave of catfish contestants, a.k.a. players using fake identities, are trying to win, including one controlled by a pair of twins. And they have a decent shot of taking home the prize, considering that catfishing players have won twice before.

Watch now on Netflix

'Kaos'

KAOS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the best fantasy comedy shows of the year has been absolutely killing it on Netflix, with "Kaos" holding steady in the streamer's top 10 since its debut at the end of August. Created by Charlie Covell ("The End of the F***ing World), this sprawling series imagines a modern world where Greek gods, key figures, and monsters are not only alive and well, but living among us — and they're kinda the worst.

Jeff Goldblum is phenomenal as Zeus, the all-powerful King of the Gods whose insecurities spiral after he notices a wrinkle on his forehead. As he spots more signs that he's convinced herald his downfall, he grows increasingly paranoid — and his suspicions aren't far off, as we later learn. Goldblum is joined by a stellar cast to round out the rest of Olympus' denizens, including David Thewlis as Hades, Janet McTeer as Queen Hera, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, and Cliff Curtis as Poseidon.

Watch now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"The Perfect Couple" "Emily in Paris" "Selling Sunset" "The Circle: A Social Media Competition" "Worst Ex Ever" "Outlast: A Competition Series" "Dark Winds" "Kaos" "A Discovery of Witches" "The Accident"

More from Tom's Guide