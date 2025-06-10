Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Struggling to choose your next Netflix watch? The streaming service's top 10 list could be a good place to start.

While you can't always guarantee that the trending shows will be must-watch material, looking at the Netflix top 10 can be a great way of whittling down the streamer's massive library to a handful of potential watches.

Here at Tom's Guide, I select three recommendations from the Netflix top 10 list every week to ensure you always have something to stream.

That list is full of great stuff at the moment, so I've swapped out some of the older recommendations to keep the list fresh (though I definitely recommend "Sirens" if you haven't streamed it yet).

Right now, my top three picks are a popular Netflix comedy-drama, an intriguing detective thriller, and a gripping murder-mystery thriller from Australia.

If none of those sound like your kind of show, check out our round-up of the new shows and movies to stream on Netflix this week. Otherwise, you can find more info about my recommendations (and the full Netflix top 10 list) below.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. top 10 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'Dept. Q'

Dept. Q | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Scott Frank's Scotland-set crime thriller "Dept. Q" clearly still has viewers hooked, as the nine-part detective story is still in the Netflix top 10 (and as a crime thriller fan myself, I can see why!)

"Dept. Q" is based on the novels of Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen and introduces us to acerbic-but-talented English detective, DCI Carl Morck (Matthew Goode). He's great at cracking cases, but his frosty, sarcastic demeanor has made him no friends within the Edinburgh police service.

We join Carl as he returns to work after surviving a shooting that claimed the life of a young officer and left his partner for dead. Shortly thereafter, he's consigned to the basement as the sole member of "Department Q," a newly formed cold case unit — meant to be a PR stunt to disguise the station's poor records — and, with the help of a rag-tag group with everything to prove, sets about tackling a compelling missing persons case.

Already watched it? Here are five more shows to stream after "Dept. Q" (and where you can watch them).

Watch "Dept. Q" on Netflix now

'Ginny & Georgia'

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In the run-up to the third season's release, "Ginny & Georgia" fans got the show back into the top 10, and now that "Ginny & Georgia" season 3 has landed, the mother-daughter comedy-drama has claimed the streamer's top spot.

The previous season concluded with mom Georgia being arrested on her wedding day for the murder of Tom Fuller, putting a downer on the whole day and pitting the duo against the rest of the world in a whole new way.

While the rest of the Miler clan prepares for Georgia's murder trial, Ginny's busy defending her mother at every turn, and questioning whether that's the right thing to do in the first place. It's the most binge-worthy season yet.

Watch "Ginny & Georgia" on Netflix now

'The Survivors'

The Survivors | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Need another mystery in your life? Netflix's twisty new Australian murder-mystery series "The Survivors" should be your next binge.

Based on Jane Harper's novel of the same name, "The Survivors" turns the book into a haunting six-part watch that whisks us away to Evelyn Bay for a whodunnit that revolves around Kieran Elliott ("The Rings of Power" star Charlie Vickers) and Mia Chang (Yerin Ha).

Fifteen years ago, Kieran's life was changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl disappeared in his hometown. He returns to Evelyn Bay with his young family, though the guilt over what happened still haunts him to this day.

The town's soon rocked by tragedy all over again as a young woman's body is discovered on the beach, and the ensuing investigation threatens to reveal long-kept secrets, the truth about those past mysteries... and unmask a killer living amongst them.

Watch "The Survivors" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

"Ginny & Georgia" "Tires" "The Survivors" "Sirens" "Blindspot" "Animal Kingdom" "Dept. Q" "Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders" "Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal" "American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden"