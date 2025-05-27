Whenever I'm in between Netflix shows, I usually turn to the streaming service’s top 10 list for inspiration.

While you can't guarantee what's trending on Netflix is going to be worth streaming, this is a decent way to avoid Netflix choice paralysis, as it whittles down the streamer's vast library to a more manageable amount of potential choices.

That's precisely why I keep a consistent eye on the Netflix top 10 list and highlight three of the very best shows in the running each week.

Right now, the top 10's absolutely stuffed with top choices, to the point that I've had to omit an older recommendation (though "The Four Seasons" is still absolutely worth a watch).

This week, your three top Netflix shows are a teen romantic drama, a Nordic noir thriller, and a new dark comedy that's quickly become Netflix's latest No. 1 show.

Don’t like the sound of any of those picks? Check out our round-up of the best new shows and movies coming to Netflix this week for tons more recommendations. Otherwise, you can find more info about each of those shows (and the full top 10 list) below.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 shows list as of 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'Forever'

FOREVER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Forever” debuted on Netflix in early May, but has endured as a popular addition to the streamer's library, one big enough to earn a season 2 renewal less than a week after its debut.

If you haven't heard much about it yet, “Forever” is a new take on the Judy Blume book of the same name from Mara Brock Akil.

The Netflix series takes place in 2018 and, across eight episodes, tells the story of two young Black athletes, Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), as they navigate the highs and lows of life and of being one another’s first loves.

Watch “Forever” on Netflix now

'Secrets We Keep'

Secrets We Keep | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has a proven track record with mystery thrillers, and this new Nordic series impressed critics and clearly still has viewers hooked.

“Secrets We Keep” still has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's still sitting high in the Netflix top 10.

The show revolves around Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen), a high-flying exec with a rebellious son living in one of Copenhagen's most affluent neighborhoods. When a neighbor’s au pair goes missing, she finds herself compelled to investigate that disappearance… and starts unearthing some dark secrets about the place she calls home.

Watch “Secrets We Keep” on Netflix now

'Sirens'

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Sirens" is Netflix's glossy, star-studded new dark comedy-drama, and, in my opinion, it's a must-watch.

The series follows Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) to a lavish estate owned by eccentric socialite, Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). Devon's younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock) is Michaela's live-in assistant. The pair share an uncomfortably close existence, and Devon suspects that Simone's been brainwashed into loving this manicured life.

Devon intends to rescue her... though Michaela proves a more than formidable opponent. Cue a twisting, addictive and very funny high-society story about sisterhood and social status, one perfect for filling the "White Lotus" void in your life.

Watch "Sirens" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

"Sirens" "Tyler Perry's She The People" "American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden" "Secrets We Keep" "The Four Seasons" "Big Mouth" "Forever" "Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story" "Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark" "Bet"