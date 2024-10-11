Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Here at Tom's Guide, one of the big reasons we still rate Netflix high on our list of the very best streaming services is because it boasts such a huge, constantly evolving library of shows and movies. This massive content library can also have the knock-on effect of making finding your next watch quite a big decision.

And while you might be tempted to use the Netflix Top 10 list to narrow down the decision-making, you can't always guarantee that what's trending will either match up with your taste... or will be worth watching in the first place. But if you can't constantly keep up with what's new on Netflix... let us do the hard work for you.

We regularly look at the Netflix Top 10 and highlight the three shows that we think are worth adding to your watchlist. Right now, you should consider checking out a buzzy new rom-com that we've branded "near-perfect", the fourth season of a treasure-hunting teen drama, and a new animated series based on a hit video game franchise.

Don't like the sound of any of those three shows? Don't worry, we've got plenty more streaming recommendations to look through! Be sure to look through our list of the best shows on Netflix or our round-up of everything new to Netflix in October 2024 for more help finding what to watch next.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET on Friday, October 11, 2024.

'Nobody Wants This'

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix officially has another hit on its hands. "Nobody Wants This" is a bingeable rom-com that shot straight to the No. 1 spot in the Netflix Top 10 after its debut. And until very recently, it's been clinging to that spot ever since.

The series follows Joanne (Kristen Bell), an agnostic sex and dating podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a newly single rabbi. After a chance encounter at a dinner party, the pair embark on an unlikely relationship ... though their spark could be threatened by plenty of modern obstacles, from differing outlooks on life and their respective well-meaning (but occasionally self-sabotaging) families.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're one of the many viewers who's been keeping "Nobody Wants This" near the top of the Netflix Top 10 list, you'll be pleased to know that Netflix has now confirmed that "Nobody Wants This" will return for a second season.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Outer Banks'

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first batch of "Outer Banks" season 4 episodes has dropped, and viewers have catapulted the binge-worthy drama straight to the No. 1 spot.

Following that 18-month flash-forward sequence at the end of season 3, the new series takes us back to the lead-up to Wes Genrette's proposal for the Pogues to track down Blackbeard's treasure. While they'd committed to a "normal" life at Poguelandia 2.0 after finding the gold at El Dorado... they're soon drawn into more trouble and crossing paths with new enemies racing them to the new treasure.

Already streamed the new season of OBX? Here's a breakdown of "Outer Banks" season 4 part 1's ending so you're ready for the remaining episodes to drop (spoilers ahead, obviously).

Watch it on Netflix now

'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set after the events of the Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy of games, Netflix's latest animated series based on gaming brings us a new chapter in Lara Croft's (voiced by Hayley Atwell) life.

"The Legend of Lara Croft" finds the iconic adventurer embarking on increasingly more dangerous solo missions... until she's forced to return home when a thief with an uncanny personal connection to Croft steals a powerful Chinese artifact from Croft Manor. Cue a perilous pursuit that'll take Lara to breathtaking and dangerous destinations around the world.

Watch it on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Outer Banks" "Love is Blind" "Nobody Wants This" "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" "Ali Wong: Single Lady" "Dan Da Dan" "Deceitful Love" "Starting 5" "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" "Unsolved Mysteries"