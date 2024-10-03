Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Struggling to figure out what to watch on Netflix right now? Let us help.

One of the big reasons Netflix still ranks high on Tom's Guide's list of the very best streaming services is its impressive, ever-changing content library. And while offering a huge range of shows, movies, and documentaries is obviously a big boon, it's kind of a double-edged sword.

Unless you keep up with all the latest Netflix arrivals, it can be tricky to narrow down your next watch. And even if you turn to the Netflix Top 10 list for inspiration, you can't always guarantee that what's popular on Netflix will always be the best thing on offer. And that's where we come in.

Here at Tom's Guide, we regularly check what's made its way into the Netflix Top 10 and narrow that list down to just three great streaming recommendations. Right now, you should consider checking out a buzzy new rom-com that we've branded "near-perfect", the return of a hit British competition show, and a (quite literally) killer network series from Showtime.

If none of those sound right for you, be sure to look through our list of the best shows on Netflix or our round-up of everything new to Netflix in October 2024 for even more streaming recommendations.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 in the U.S. as of 10 am ET on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

'Nobody Wants This'

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix officially has a brand new hit on its hands with "Nobody Wants This", a bingeable rom-com that shot straight to the No. 1 spot in the Netflix Top 10 upon its release, thanks in no small part to the irresistible chemistry between its two leads.

The series follows Joanne (Kristen Bell), an agnostic sex and dating podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a newly single rabbi. After a chance encounter at a dinner party, the pair embark on an unlikely relationship ... though their spark could be threatened by plenty of modern obstacles, from differing outlooks on life and their respective well-meaning (but occasionally self-sabotaging) families.

Watch it on Netflix now

'The Great British Baking Show'

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 12 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Great British Baking Show" (or "The Great British Bake-Off," in its native country) is back to put another talented batch of amateur British bakers through their paces as they vie for the chance to be crowned one of the U.K.'s best.

Beginning on September 27, another 12 bakers stepped foot inside the famous tent and begin trying their best to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with all manner of tasty treats. Who will rise to the occasion and out-bake the rest? You'll have to keep tuning in each week to find out.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Yellowjackets'

Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

The first season of Showtime's grim mystery thriller "Yellowjackets" recently landed on Netflix, and it makes for the perfect pre-Halloween binge.

The series centers on a girls' high school soccer team who jet off from Seattle for a national tournament in 1996, but while flying over the Canadian wilderness, the plane goes down, leaving the survivors stranded for 19 whole months. The series then documents just what they're willing to do in their ongoing fight for survival. We also follow a handful of survivors 25 years on, who continue to be haunted by their ordeal more than two decades on from their rescue. Dark, fascinating, and absolutely gripping, "Yellowjackets" is definitely worth a watch.

Watch it on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Nobody Wants This" "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" "Love is Blind" "Mr. McMahon" "Unsolved Mysteries" "The Great British Baking Show" "Yellowjackets" "The Perfect Couple" "Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval" "Time Dillon: This is Your Country!"

