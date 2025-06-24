Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Struggling to choose your next Netflix watch? The streaming service's top 10 list could be a good place to start.

While yes, you can't always trust that the trending shows will suit your streaming tastes, we think the Netflix top 10 shows list can be a useful tool to help surface new watches.

It's precisely why I look through the list and highlight three top picks that you might want to check out. For a while now, there's been quite a lot of great stuff to choose from in that list, ranging from buzzworthy new Netflix Originals to binge-worthy library titles.

With that in mind, I've tried to keep my picks as fresh as possible (though if you've not seen "Sirens" yet, it's absolutely still worth a watch).

Right now, my recommended watches are a soapy crime drama, a returning sports doc and a popular Netflix comedy-drama. You can find more info about each of these three shows below.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. top 10 as of 5:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders'

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's popular cheerleading doc is back to document a new season with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Greg Whiteley's Netflix sports doc returned on June 18. and continues to offer "unfiltered" access to veterans and new hopefuls from this iconic franchise and titular cheer team.

The streamer promises season 2 brings "higher stakes, tougher conversations, and more emotional resonance than ever before" as it picks up at the start of the 2024-25 NFL season, with a new set of gruelling tryouts.

Watch "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" on Netflix now

'Ginny & Georgia'

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While it has finally been dethroned from the top spot on the list, it should come as no surprise that "Ginny & Georgia" is still high in the Netflix charts.

Enough fans were rewatching it in the run-up to "Ginny & Georgia" season 3 to send the show back into the top 10, and the show has stuck around ever since.

Season 2 ended with Georgia's big day being turned into a nightmare, as police officers interrupted the wedding to arrest her for the murder of Tom Fuller.

That arrest pitted the titular duo against the rest of the world in a whole new way. While the rest of the Miller clan gears up for Georgia's trial, Ginny's left to consider where she stands; is "Ginny and Georgia vs. the world" what she really wants to sign up for properly?

Watch "Ginny & Georgia" on Netflix now

'The Waterfront'

The Waterfront | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Waterfront" is a soapy new drama that shows the lengths that people will go when their legacy's on the line from the creator of "Dawson's Creek." It arrived on Netflix on June 19 and has quickly risen to the top.

Inspired by true events, "The Waterfront" revolves around the flawed Buckley family as they strive to retain control of Havenport, North Carolina.

The Buckleys have dominated the local fishing industry and restaurant scene... but their dynasty is starting to crumble.

Patriarch Harlan (Holt McCallany) is recovering from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) have ventured into murkier waters to keep the business afloat. There's other trouble here, too: daughter Bree is entrangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family's future as they know it.

If you're looking to get sucked into a new crime drama, "The Waterfront" is the show for you.

Watch "The Waterfront" on Netflix now

Not seeing anything you like? Need some help finding your next must-watch show? Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for tons more top suggestions.

Full Netflix top 10 list right now

"The Waterfront" "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" "Ginny & Georgia" "Justin Willman: Magic Lover" "Baby Farm" "Sirens" "Animal Kingdom" "Blindspot" "Tires" "The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso"