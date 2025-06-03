Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

When I can't decide what to watch on Netflix, I usually take a peek at the streaming service's top 10 chart for inspiration.

Checking the trending watches can be a handy way to find something new to stream, even if you can't always guarantee that what's trending is actually worth watching.

That's why I keep a close eye on the Netflix top 10 list and highlight three top shows every single week.

Currently, the list's full of worthy shows, but my top choices are an intriguing mystery-thriller, a dark comedy-drama, and a romantic teen drama.

If none of those sound like the kind of show you're looking for, you can find more recommendations by looking at our list of the new shows and movies to stream on Netflix this week. Otherwise, you can find more info about each of my personal Netflix picks (and the full Netflix top 10) below.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows list as of 5.30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10 right now

'Dept. Q'

Dept. Q | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Dept. Q" is a new crime thriller from writer/director Scott Frank ("The Queen's Gambit"), and it's quickly become one of Netflix's most popular new arrivals.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series is based on the novels of Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, and introduces us to Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), a top-rated but sarcastic English detective who's based in Edinburgh.

After recovering from a shooting that left his partner paralyzed and an early career officer dead. Carl's "promoted" to "Department Q," a newly-formed cold case unit based out of the station's dank basement... where he sets about trying to track down a missing civil servant, rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer.

Watch "Dept. Q" on Netflix now

'Forever'

FOREVER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Forever" has endured as a popular Netflix watch; despite debuting in early May, the romantic drama is still sitting in the streamer's charts.

Admittedly, that's not a huge surprise; it earned high praise upon release, and was popular enough to earn a season 2 renewal less than a week after its debut.

If you've not checked the series out, "Forever" is a fresh take on the Judy Blume book of the same name from Mara Brock Akil. It brings the series up to the modern day (2018, to be precise) and centers on two young Black athletes — Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.) — as they navigate the ups and downs of life and of being each other's first love.

Watch “Forever” on Netflix now

'Sirens'

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I'm not at all surprised to see "Sirens" is still sitting at the top spot on Netflix; it's a great dark comedy binge, full of top stars, and can be streamed in just a couple of sittings.

The series revolves primarily around three women: down-on-her-luck Devon (Meghann Fahy), her little sister Simone (Milly Alcock), and enigmatic socialite/activist Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). Simone is Mrs. Kell's adoring, live-in assistant and has become estranged from her sister.

When Devon decides to seek out her sister at Michaela's lavish estate, she suspects Simone's been fully brainwashed into the Kells' cult-like way of life... but pulling her away from Michaela proves to be a far more difficult task than expected.

Already streamed it? Be sure to check out our round-up of shows like "Sirens" that are also worth watching.

Watch "Sirens" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 right now

"Sirens" "Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders" "Dept. Q" "American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden" "The Four Seasons" "Tyler Perry's She The People" "Netflix Tudum 2025" "Forever" "Secrets We Keep" "Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life"