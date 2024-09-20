Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Not sure what to watch on Netflix next?

Netflix's ever-evolving content library is one of the biggest reasons it still ranks quite so highly on Tom's Guide's list of the very best streaming services you can subscribe to, but it can also be a bit of a headache when it comes to finding your next show.

You might be tempted to turn to the Netflix Top 10 Shows list for inspiration, but you can't always guarantee that the buzziest shows are also worth checking out... which is precisely why we at Tom's Guide keep a close eye on what's trending on Netflix.

We regularly pull out recommendations from the Netflix Top 10 shows list, narrowing the choice down from ten to just three of the absolute best options. Right now, those three shows are the second part of a beloved Netflix Original, a new adult animated Norse mythology show, and a Netflix mystery thriller that's begging to be your next binge-watch.

If none of those sound right for you, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix or our round-up of everything that's new to Netflix in September 2024 for even more streaming recommendations.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 in the U.S. as of 9.30 am on Friday, September 20, 2024.

'Emily in Paris'

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Everyone's favorite Netflix guilty pleasure is back for "Emily in Paris" season 4's second part. From "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, this soapy romcom follows marketing exec Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) from the U.S. over to France for a big career jump.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This second part sees Emily grabbing her passport all over again as she leaves Paris behind for some new adventures to the Alps and over to Rome. The messy fallout from part one's mid-season cliffhanger is bound to have a big impact on her life, and will somehow surely radiate out to Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Mindy (Ashley Park), Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and everyone else around her.

Watch now on Netflix

'The Perfect Couple'

The Perfect Couple | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Perfect Couple" shot straight to the No. 1 spot in the Netflix Top 10 immediately upon release... and it's remained a popular Netflix watch since.

Based on a bestselling 2018 novel from Elin Hilderbrand, "The Perfect Couple" is a murder mystery that takes us to beautiful Nantucket, amid prep for what's sure to be the wedding of the season between Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) and Benji Winbury (Billy Howle). The Winbury family is one of the wealthiest families in the region, and, despite matriarch Greer's (Kidman) disapproval, Amelia is about to become part of the dynasty.

Greer and her husband Tag (Liev Schreiber) have spared no expense, and everything's going swimmingly... until a body is found on the beach. Cue a whodunnit where secrets are just waiting to be spilled. Best of all, it's just six episodes, so you can polish it off very quickly. And if you already have, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows like "The Perfect Couple" to stream next.

Watch now on Netflix

'Twilight of the Gods'

Twilight of the Gods | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Having already offered his take on "Star Wars" in his divisive Netflix space opera "Rebel Moon", Zack Snyder's returned to Netflix to take on Norse mythology in his adult animated series, "Twilight of the Gods".

Snyder's latest project sees mortal king Leif (voice by Stuary Martin) being saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), a skilled warrior whom he quickly falls in love with. On their wedding night, the pair survive Thor's wrath, which throws them and their crew on a quest for revenge. It's adult in every sense of the word, but worth checking out if you like your battlefields soaked with blood.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" "The Perfect Couple" "Emily in Paris" "The Circle: A Social Media Competition" "Deon Cole: OK, Mister" "Live From The Other Side with Tyler Henry" "Twilight of the Gods" "Worst Ex Ever" "Selling Sunset" "What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates"

More from Tom's Guide