What streaming costs in 2024: The price of Netflix, Disney Plus and more

Feeling the sting of high streaming subscription fees? You’re not alone. A recent report found that subscriptions to the top five ad-free streaming services in the United States now cost roughly $87 per month, more than many consumers remember paying for cable just over a decade ago.

With this in mind, it is no wonder that streaming service cancellations are hitting all-time highs, with 47% of all users in the United States canceling at least one streaming service in 2023, according to The Streamable . While exact subscriber numbers for each platform are not released, general figures suggest that subscriptions are holding relatively steady at most major platforms, suggesting that consumers are hopping from one service to another as they maintain one or two streaming subscriptions a month through different services

If you, like many others, are looking to change your streaming lineup in 2024, here’s a quick guide to what every major streaming service will cost you so you can budget accordingly.

Netflix Prices in 2024

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

By far, Netflix is still the most popular streaming service out there, and if you are looking to pick up a subscription for yourself only, the Basic tier of service will cost you $9.99 per month, allowing you to stream from one device at a time. There is also an ad-supported version of the basic tier that costs $6.99 per month.

Additional tiers include $15.99 for Standard service, which includes 2 screens, and $22.99 for Premium, which includes 4 screens as well as upgraded HDR/4K resolution.

Each of these screens must be in the same household, as Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing in 2023 blocked the ability to stream content from different physical locations. So if you had multiple screens in the past because you were sharing with a friend or family member who lived elsewhere, you may be able to downsize in 2024 since that feature is no longer available.

Sign up for Netflix

Hulu and Disney Plus Prices in 2024

(Image credit: Hulu, Disney Plus)

Currently, Hulu and Disney Plus are separate services, though parent company Disney recently integrated them within the latter's app for subscribers who have both.

Currently, users can subscribe to just Hulu with ads for $7.99 with ads, or $17.99 ad-free. Similarly, Disney Plus alone costs $7.99 with ads, and $13.99 for the ad-free version.

However, those looking to subscribe to both can net substantial savings with the Disney Bundle Duo, which costs $9.99 per month for both services (with ads) and includes simultaneous streaming on two devices. Those who want to go ad-free can purchase the Disney Bundle Duo Premium, which costs $19.99 per month and includes the ability to download content for offline viewing.

Sign up for Hulu and Disney Plus

Prime Video Prices in 2024

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Amazon's Prime Video service is included with the larger Amazon Prime subscription service, which is priced at $14.99 per month ($139 per year). Those who do not have Amazon Prime can also subscribe to a video-only standalone service for $9 per month.

Previously, these prices automatically included ad-free content. However, Amazon has announced that standard subscribers will begin receiving ads on Jan. 29, unless they upgrade to a higher ad-free tier, which will cost an extra $3 per month.

Sign up for Prime Video

Max Prices in 2024

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The service formerly known as HBO Max has a three-pronged pricing structure that includes a basic ad tier that costs $9.99 per month, an ad-free tier that runs $15.99 per month, and a third Ultimate ad-free tier that includes additional features like 4K streaming and simultaneous downloads, for $19.99 per month.

Sign up for Max

Paramount Plus Prices in 2024

Paramount Plus offers two plans for consumers. The basic, ad-supported Essential plan is $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year and includes access to the streamer’s library of 45,000 episodes and movies. The more expensive Paramount Plus with Showtime option is $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year and includes ad-free access to Paramount Plus and Showtime library content as well as offline downloads and access to your live, local CBS station.

Sign up for Paramount Plus

Peacock Prices in 2024

NBCUniversal’s streaming service is $5.99 monthly and includes ad-supported access to Peacock original series like Poker Face and Twisted Metal, as well as popular library titles like The Office. Those wanting to go ad-free can choose the premium tier, which also includes unlimited access to a live, local NBC affiliate for $11.99 per month.

Sign up for Peacock

Apple TV Plus Prices in 2024

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Apple TV Plus is unique as it features mostly original content and does not have a vast library of licensed titles with which to entice users. However, the home of prestige shows like Severance, Slow Horses and The Morning Show, as well as critically acclaimed films like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon is reasonably priced at $6.99 per month or $99 per year, which includes the ability to stream content on six devices at once with no ads at all.

Sign up for Apple TV Plus