Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Tired of staring at Netflix and trying to decide what to watch next? Here at Tom's Guide, we regularly take a look at the Netflix Top 10 shows list and pull out some recommendations to help narrow down your choices.

One of the reasons we still rate Netflix as one of the very best streaming services you can pick up is because it offers a huge content library. While that's obviously a big boon, it can sometimes make choosing your next watch a big choice.

If you're tempted to turn to the most popular shows on Netflix for a guide on what everyone's watching, we've already done the hard work and pulled out three of the very best things currently on offer.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Friday, August 16. the three shows in the Netflix Top 10 shows list we'd recommend are the latest installment of a hit Netflix series, the final season of a hit sci-fi original, and a network drama that's proven to be a big Netflix hit.

If you don't like the sound of any of these short summaries, be sure to check out both our list of everything new on Netflix in August and our complete guide to the best Netflix shows you can find on the service right now. Otherwise, here are a few more details about those three recommendations from the Netflix Top 10, along with the full list of shows that are in the running.

'Emily in Paris'

Whether you regard it as a secret guilty pleasure or you just straight-up champion "Emily in Paris" as your favorite show, there's no denying that it's one of Netflix's big hits. The first batch of "Emily in Paris" season 4 episodes have landed, the series has rocketed straight to the top of the Netflix Top 10 shows list.

The last time we saw her, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) was rocked by all the fallout from Camille and Gabriel's almost wedding. Not only did the couple split up, but it was revealed that Camille was pregnant with his child. Going forward, that's sure to present some issues for Gabriel and Emily's romance, but she's going to be distracted by adventures out to the French Alps and a sojourn off to Italy, too.

'Fire Country'

CBS' "Fire Country" landed on Netflix earlier in the month, and it's continued to cling to a spot in the Netflix Top 10 shows list.

The series follows convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), a man who's currently serving time for armed robbery. While he's unable to appeal his sentence, Bode's offered an alternative path: join the local prison release program, working alongside firefighters to combat wildfires.

He takes the offer and ends up being sent back to his hometown: Edgewater, California. There, he grapples with his past, forges new friendships, tackles blazes and all kinds of trouble, and, ultimately, seeks redemption.

'The Umbrella Academy'

"Umbrella Academy" season 4 is our final adventure with the Hargreeves siblings. The series arrived about a week ago, but fans of the sci-fi show have continued to keep the show in the top 10 ever since it debuted.

Based on the comic book series written by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way, "The Umbrella Academy" revolves around a dysfunctional group of superpowered adoptive siblings who are turned into a superhero team by their super-rich adoptive father.

Over the years, the siblings have already put a stop to a number of apocalyptic events. De-powered, they split up at the end of the previous season, but here, they're forced to reunite one last time and put the newly-developed, alternative powers to use to thwart yet another calamity known as "The Cleanse."

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Emily in Paris" "American Murder: Laci Peterson" "Matt Ride: Lucid — A Crowd Word Special" "The Umbrella Academy" "Love is Blind UK" "Fire Country" "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" "Prison Break" "Average Joe" "Blue Ribbon Baking Championship"