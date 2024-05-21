My favorite Hulu show is back and better than ever — with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” is that it’s finally convinced a lot of American viewers that soccer (or football as it’s known elsewhere) is unequivocally the best sport on the planet. And “Welcome to Wrexham’ is another timely reminder that you just can’t beat a proper game of footie.

I’m a huge soccer fan with a love for sports documentaries, so was naturally on board with the show from day one, but even I’ve been impressed with how it’s developed throughout its three seasons. It’s now one of the best sports docuseries I've ever watched and easily outclasses similar content from rival streaming services like “All or Nothing” on Prime Video or “Together: Treble Winners” on Netflix.

“Welcome to Wrexham” season 3 premiered on Hulu (or Disney Plus over here in the U.K.) at the start of the month, with new episodes dropping weekly. We're now four episodes into an eight-episode run (the season is being split in two, as is the trend these days), and “Welcome to Wrexham” is as engrossing as ever, providing a unique insight into a special club. Here's what makes this Hulu show such a triumph...

The real work begins now

As you probably know (Wrexham’s story has been everywhere over the last few years), “Welcome to Wrexham” follows the day-to-day running of Wrexham A.F.C. a professional soccer club located in North East Wales. The club has co-chairmen in the form of Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and this odd-couple marriage has resulted in genuine sporting success.

At the culmination of season 2, which chronicled the 2022/23 season, Wrexham finally achieved their goal of earning promotion to the English Football League (EFL). Considering the club's obsession with this aim, which was well documented across the preceding 33 episodes, there was always a possibility that “Welcome to Wrexham” season 3 would lose some momentum with that storyline wrapped up.

Fortunately, that’s not the case. “Welcome to Wrexham” remains an absorbing watch, and new even more exciting objectives are being drawn. Namely, the club wants to eventually earn a spot in the highly lucrative Premier League, England’s highest domestic league. But first, Wrexham needs to secure promotion from the EFL League Two.

The sporting drama is enjoyable — especially for soccer fans — but what has always shone brightest in “Welcome to Wrexham” is how it weaves in the stories of those who live in the former mining town. This is no different in season 3. I loved the look at Andy’s Man Club, a mental health support group of men, in episode 3, or the story of Valerie Creusailor, a Zimbabwean immigrant who started a condiment business in Wrexham, in episode 4.

By exploring the residents of Wrexham, and not just the well-paid players who don the club shirt each week, the show is about more than just a team trying to score more goals than their opposition. The series perfectly displays how sporting success can transform a town in numerous ways. “Welcome to Wrexham’ proves the power for positive change that sports can provide, and that’s one of the reasons I love it.

Of course, the on-pitch drama is also enjoyable, with players like Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer and foul-mouthed manager Phil Parkinson still getting plenty of screentime. And the small adjustments made to the team’s setup now that Wrexham are out of non-league fascinate.

I already know how this 2023/24 season ends (no spoilers here!), but I’m greatly looking forward to seeing its conclusion played out from this all-access perspective.

Critics continue to love ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

“Welcome to Wrexham” has always been a hit with critics, the show’s first two seasons each scored 91% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes , and the show’s third season has taken that up a notch. “Welcome to Wrexham” season 3 holds a perfect 100% score at the time of writing (May 21).

Taylor Gates of Collider said, “Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 evolves with the team while staying true to its humble origins.” While M.N. Miller of FandomWire praised the inclusion of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney saying they “bring levity and credibility” to the show.

Decider ’s Joel Keller was similarly impressed with “Welcome to Wrexham” season 3: “Welcome To Wrexham isn’t exactly about the same plucky underdog team anymore. But as long as the show’s producers continue to emphasize the team’s connections with its fans and city, it should be a little more than just a straightforward sports docuseries."

You don’t need to support Wrexham to watch

The biggest compliment I can give “Welcome to Wrexham” is this: In 2023 Amazon Prime Video released a sports documentary revolving around my own football team, Newcastle United. And yet I would rank “Welcome to Wrexham” as the better show.

I may passionately support a club located almost 170 miles away from Wrexham and currently ranked three divisions higher (Newcastle are where Wrexham want to be, in the Premier League), but I’m still eagerly onboard for the Welsh club's journey thanks to this brilliant doc. And I hope Newcastle soon plays this new-look Wrexham (and then absolutely thrash them!)

Even if you can’t point to Wrexham on a map, and have at best a passing interest in soccer, I still recommend “Welcome to Wrexham”. The highs and lows of a soccer season are only part of the appeal, the human stories of those connected to the club are the heart of the series, and the showmanship of Reynolds and McElhenney gives it some extra panache. It's a must-watch show, and it's only getting better with age.

“Welcome to Wrexham” season 3 is streaming on Hulu with new episodes dropping weekly.