Fall golf is almost here — these layering pieces from underrated brands are game changers
Golf season doesn't need to end just because the temperature drops
While it's easy to pretend summer weather will stick around, those of us in cooler climates have fall/autumn staring us in the face, ready to make playing golf much less enjoyable without the right clothing.
Thankfully, almost every major golf apparel brand offers quality layering options that help you stay warm on the course without restricting your swing. Best of all, options fit every budget.
Whether you live in an area where you just need a simple long-sleeve polo, or you need that plus a quarter-zip and jacket, I've found some of the best golf layering options on the internet to help you prepare for fall golf.
Under $50 layers
When it comes to affordable golf apparel, few brands match Quince's quality-to-price ratio. Even the brand's most expensive golf layering pieces at full price cost less than most other options on sale. It's definitely worth a look if you want to get out in the fall without freezing.
Under $150 layers
Walter Hagen is Dick's Sporting Goods' house brand, and as such, it doesn't get the praise it deserves for its quality. It sits comfortably in the midrange, making it a great option for golfers who want to go premium without spending hundreds of dollars.
Under $300 layers
If you're not worried about how much your golf gear costs and you just want the best of the best, you need to have Turtleson on your radar. The quality is top-notch, up there with premium brands like FootJoy, Rhoback, Nike and others. I have all of these products in my closet, and while I'm dreading lower temps, I am looking forward to wearing these stylish layering pieces.
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Dave LeClair is the Managing Editor, News & Engagement for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
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