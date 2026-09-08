What to watch tonight: 49 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and more (Sept. 8)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 8), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out our review of "Slow Horses" season 6.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Mutiny' (2026) (PVOD)

Mutiny (2026) Official Trailer - Jason Statham - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action thriller movie

What's it about? "Mutiny" stars Jason Statham as Cole Reed. He's a former London police officer and the head of security for KMG CEO Tibu Campallo (Ramon Tikaram) until he's framed for the shipping magnate's murder. Now, he's on a quest for vengeance against his boss's killers, but first he has to put an end to a human trafficking ring he stumbles across.

Why you should watch it: Do you like watching Jason Statham kill bad guys? Do you like watching Jason Statham kill bad guys on a ship? If you answered yes, then you need to watch "Mutiny."

Buy or rent "Mutiny" on Amazon now

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'The Varnell Hill Show' season 1 (Paramount+)

The Varnell Hill Show | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Workplace comedy series

What it's about: Tommy Davidson charmed audiences as the larger-than-life talk show host Varnell Hill in the iconic sitcom "Martin." Now, decades after that beloved show, Davidson is back as Hill, and he's fighting to stay relevant in the ever-changing landscape of late-night television.

Why you should watch it: If you liked "Martin," you will certainly want to check out "The Varnell Hill Show." But even if you never saw the 90s sitcom, come for Davidson, who is hilarious with or without Martin Lawrence.

Watch episode 3 of "The Varnell Hill Show" season 1 on Paramount+ now

'Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav' (Netflix)

Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: Stavros Halkias is one of Baltimore's favorite sons. Tonight, he's bringing his hometown to Netflix. In "Uncle Stav," he and director Matt Johnson, who directed Halkias in "Tony," are bringing a brand-new hour-long special, filmed at The Lyric theater in Baltimore. Expect topics like a family member coming out to a grandmother with memory issues, why we need more riots and more.

Why you should watch it: As a Maryland native myself, I'm proud to promote Halkias's work. I'd do it for free, and I'd do it even if it weren't always excellent. Luckily for me, Halkias is always excellent, so I can easily recommend this hour-long special as time well spent.

Watch "Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav" on Netflix now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Sept 8

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETLFIX

"Dang!" season 1

"Fauda" season 5

"Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav"

"Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool" (2026)

PARAMOUNT+

"Dana White's Contender Series" season 10, 7 p.m. ET (new episode)

"The Varnell Hill Show" season 1 (new episode)

"The Daily Show" season 31

"Let’s Make a Deal" season 17

UEFA Champions League - League Phase Matchday 1

HBO MAX

"Contraband: Seized at the Border" season 9 (Discovery)

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" season 2

MLB - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, 6:40 pm. ET

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup - Hungary vs. Japan, 11:45 a.m. ET

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup - Germany vs. South Korea, 2:45 p.m. ET

HULU

"Babylon" (2022)

"Babylon" [En Español] (2022)

"Heretic" (2024)

FX’s "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" series premiere, 9 p.m. ET

FX’s "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast" series premiere, 9 p.m. ET

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 (new episode)

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 27

"The Green Knight" (2021)

DISNEY+

"Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

PEACOCK

Cycling - La Vuelta a España Stage 16

MLB - Game of the Day #163

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

STREAMING MOVIE TO BUY OR RENT (PVOD)

"Cookie Queens" (2026)

"Hot Spot" (2026)

"Moana" (2026)

"Mutiny" (2026)

"On the Sea" (2026)

"One Night Only" (2026)

"Portal to Hell" (2026)

"Sheep in the Box" (2026)

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