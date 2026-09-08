Le Creuset just dropped an entire Star Trek collection — and I can't decide which item I like the most

Le Creuset is an iconic kitchen brand. Star Trek is an iconic franchise. And what happens when you take two icons, put them in a bowl and mix them together? Well, a 12-piece kitchenware collection that'll turn your kitchen into a culinary command center.

To celebrate 60 years of "Star Trek", the cookware brand has lovingly crafted a limited-edition collection for fans of the franchise. Or, maybe you're just a fan of Spock (don't worry, there's a mug for that).

Christopher Scinto, Chief Marketing Officer at Le Creuset says: "With the Le Creuset x Star Trek Collection, we set out to commemorate some of the franchise's most beloved symbols with our signature craftsmanship and iconic colors and designs."

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While there's 12 pieces in the collection that you can check out for a limited time only at Le Creuset stores, LeCreuset.com, and Williams-Sonoma.com, I've highlighted my five top picks below.

What's in my basket

(Image credit: Le Creuset/CBS)

The full Le Creuset x "Star Trek" collection ranges from $35 to $500, but with 12 items there's hopefully something for every price range. Before we jump into my basket, I want to give a special mention to the Mini Cocottes for Balok, Gorn and Talosian. While they're not in my basket right now, they're certainly worth checking out if you're a fan.

Le Creuset x Star Trek Spock Mug: $35 at Le Creuset Le Creuset transforms the everyday mug handle into Spock's infamous ear in this unique design. While missing the usual gap for your fingers in the handle, it replaces it with the fun of gripping onto Spock's most defining feature.

Le Creuset x Star Trek Live Long and Prosper Spoon Rest: $55 at Le Creuset It wouldn't be Star Trek without the emblematic four-finger split. The Vulcan salute can become a kitchen staple instead taking on new life as a spoon rest that'll subtly tell your friends and family that you're a Trekkie – and a chef.

Le Creuset x Star Trek Communi-Grater: $68 at Le Creuset Le Creuset are known more for cookware than they are for kitchen accessories, but there's something extra special about this one. This greater plays on the Communicator with a quirky pun and a unique design to desire.

Le Creuset x Star Trek Galileo Shuttlecraft Rectangular Casserole: $150 at Le Creuset My favorite piece from the collection is this retro Star Trek twist on Le Creuset's iconic rectangular casserole dishes. A nod to the 1960s Galileo Shuttlecraft, it's equal parts nostalgia and cookware goodness.

Le Creuset x Star Trek Klingon Braiser with Klingon Trefoil Knob: $450 at Le Creuset And Le Creuset have given another iconic cookware item, the Braiser, a "Star Trek" twist. To commemorate 60 years, it has replaced the trefoil knob with a Klingon emblem whilst embossing a Klingon starship on the lid – all in a striking dark blue.

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