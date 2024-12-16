How to watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry 2024 online — TV channel, live streams, special guests

Sheryl Crow, Kelsea Ballerini and Kate Hudson will be among the special guests joining country royalty Little Big Town at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry for this all-singing, all-jingling two-hour special. Here's how you can watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry 2024 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

2024 Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry streaming details Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, December 16 in the U.S. and Canada.

• U.S. — NBC (via Sling TV or Fubo) or next day on Peacock

• Canada — CityTV

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

The Grammy and Emmy award-winning country group, whose hits include "Girl Crush", "Better Man", "Day Drinking" and "Little White Church", has kept the same four members over its 18-year history — Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, the last two of whom are married to each other — a miracle worthy of Christmas itself.

The Christmas special caps a bumper year for Little Big Town, which has seen the release of not only their first Greatest Hits album, but also their first Christmas album, each of which is packed with collaborations.

They clearly must have loved the experience, because they've invited at least seven acts to join them at the Opry, including Dan + Shay, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban and Orville Peck. Read our guide below for how to watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry 2024 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry in the U.S.

In the U.S., Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry is being televised live on NBC on Monday, December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with an encore on Thursday, December 19 at the same time.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

A Peacock subscription costs $7.99 per month for Premium membership, but you'll get an ad-free experience with the $12.99 Premium Plus plan.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC in select markets. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month half-price.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library. Subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

Watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out on Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and stream Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry online from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry in Canada

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry is being shown on CityTV in Canada.

The two-hour show airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, December 16.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can I watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry in the U.K.?

Sadly, Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry hasn't found a streaming home in the U.K..

But no fear, because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best U.S. VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can I watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry in Australia?

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry hasn't been picked up for broadcast in Australia either.

Anybody currently Down Under from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to tap into their usual streaming service.

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry special guests

Dan + Shay

Kelsea Ballerini

Sheryl Crow

Kirk Franklin

Josh Groban

Kate Hudson

Orville Peck

