How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' online and from anywhere – stream holiday classic for free

As much a part of the holiday build up as hanging up the stockings, Charlie Brown’s search for the true meaning of Christmas is a bonafide Christmas classic. Here's how to watch "A Charlie Brown Christmas" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'A Charlie Brown Christmas': watching info, free stream date Free stream: Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

With a message around the commercialisation of Christmas that feels way ahead of its time, the 1965 “Peanuts” animation sees young Charlie Brown feeling depressed as the holidays draw near, but what better way to force yourself to feel some festive cheer than directing the annual Christmas play. So begins a Christmas quest for Charlie that involves a sad tree, a competitive dog and uncooperative Christmas Queen.

The first of the iconic “Peanuts” holiday shorts, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has been a free to watch staple of American Christmases for generations. And while Apple’s acquisition of the franchise came with concerns all that was a thing of Christmas past, their annual free streaming window is back for 2024.

So, whether you’re a subscriber looking to watch right now, or planning to make an appointment with the special free stream, read on to find out how to watch "A Charlie Brown Christmas” online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' in U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the special via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "A Charlie Brown Christmas" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

All you need to know about 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' official Apple TV+ trailer

A Charlie Brown Christmas — Charlie’s Christmas Tree | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the cast of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'? Peter Robbins as Charlie Brown Christopher Shea as Linus van Pelt Tracy Stratford as Lucy van Pelt Kathy Steinberg as Sally Brown Chris Doran as Schroeder and Shermy Geoffrey Orstein as Pig-Pen Sally Dryer as Violet Ann Altieri as Frieda Bill Melendez as Snoopy Karen Mendelson as Patty

What can we expect from 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'? The official synopsis from Apple reads: "In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Lucy recruits Charlie Brown to be the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?"

Are there other Charlie Brown specials? Far too many to list here. "A Charlie Brown" Christmas was the first animated special to be based on Charles M. Schulz' "Peanuts" comic strip, but there's since been a plethora of animated shorts, cartoon series and movies based on the adventures of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang. Most notable, and also receiving free streaming windows from Apple at the relevant times of year, are "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."

