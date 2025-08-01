How to watch ‘Providence Falls’ online: live stream Hallmark’s century-spanning romance series from anywhere

Prepare to snuggle up to “Providence Falls,” an epic love story based on Jude Deveraux’s time-travelling romance series. Adapted by the Hallmark Channel into a swoon-worthy, three-part special event airing live each Saturday, it’s guaranteed to melt your heart even before your Ben and Jerry’s starts to thaw.

Simply read our guide below on how to watch “Providence Falls” online to catch every episode – and from anywhere with a VPN if you’re currently out of the country.

Stream ‘Providence Falls’ online: channel, start time, and streaming options “Providence Falls” airs on the Hallmark Channel weekly from Saturday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET / PT. • U.S. — Hallmark via Sling TV or Hulu plus Live TV

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

Described as “a beautiful and heartfelt tale of love and redemption” by Hallmark’s VP of Programming, the series charts the powerful bond between rogue Liam (Lachlan Quarmby) and aristocrat’s daughter Cora (Katie Stevens) in 19th century Ireland, whose relationship is brought to a tragic end but who’s love transcends time, place, and even the threat of eternal damnation.

Quarmby (“Allegiance”, CBS’s “Tracker”) plays Liam, whose life-changing encounter with Cora later sees him reincarnated and sent back to Earth – modern-day Oregon, specifically – where he’s given an ultimatum by the Angels of Destiny: reunite her with “true” soulmate Finn (Hallmark stalwart Evan Roderick), the man she was supposed to marry before she met Liam – or suffer a terrible fate. But is saving his soul worth losing his beloved over?

Drawing comparisons to Starz drama “Outlander”, “Providence Falls” promises its own Celtic-flavored, aeon-shattering love story. You can catch the magical new drama now by following our guide below, which explains how to watch “Providence Falls” online and stream the entire series from anywhere – and potentially for free.

How to watch ‘Providence Falls’ online in the U.S.

Arriving to sweep viewers off their feet, those in the U.S. can watch “Providence Falls” on the Hallmark Channel from Saturday, August 2, with episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET / PT. There will be three feature-length episodes in total, broadcast weekly in the same timeslot.

Don’t have cable? There are multiple ways to get a live stream of Hallmark programming in the U.S. – among them Sling, Hulu plus Live TV, Fubo TV and Philo – or you can watch new episodes on-demand via Hallmark Plus:

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. Delivering in excess of 35 channels, you'll want either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan, plus the Lifestyle Extra add-on for $6 more. That'll provide an additional eight channels, among them Hallmark, VH1, and the Cooking Channel.

Hulu + Live TV offers over 95 channels, including the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, ABC, FX, ESPN, Cartoon Network, MTV and more. Its $82.99 membership cost bundles in ad-supported Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, too.

If you can wait, "Providence Falls" episode's will arrive on Hallmark Plus the following day (Sunday). In addition to the show, the streamer is full of feel good series, movies, plus heaps of year-round Christmas-themed fare. It's $7.99 a month to subscribe.

How to watch ‘Providence Falls’ online from anywhere with a VPN

If “Providence Falls” isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

NordVPN deal: Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock Sling TV and watch "Providence Falls" online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Hulu, for example — and watch "Providence Falls" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch ‘Providence Falls’ online in Canada

Those in the Great North can watch “Providence Falls” on the W Network. The romantic drama will debut on Saturday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET / PT, with all episodes being broadcast simultaneous with their U.S. release.

Need an OTT service instead? Stack TV (available via Amazon Prime) includes all W Network programming, in addition to live streams from Showcase, Global, Adult Swim and tons more. Both Amazon Prime and Stack TV come with free trials (of 30 days and 7 days respectively), after which Prime costs CA$9.99 a month and Stack TV incurs a CA$14.99 fee.

A U.S. citizen abroad? If you’re a cord-cutter away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

Can I watch ‘Providence Falls’ in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there’s no indication that “Providence Falls” will be released in the U.K. anytime soon. There is a chance, however, that this epic three-part saga will be available at a later date on Hallmark TV, which is an add-on channel available through Amazon Prime UK. We’ll let you know here if we get word of any new release details.

NB: if you’re an American citizen traveling abroad, you can download a VPN and connect to your usual streaming service, meaning you can still watch “Providence Falls” from wherever you are.

Can I watch ‘Providence Falls’ in Australia?

Australians have no way of watching Hallmark content Down Under. As a result, ex-pats in the country hoping to watch “Providence Falls” online as well as individuals traveling abroad would need an existing subscription to one of the above mentioned services to stream the show…and a little thing called a VPN.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

"Providence Falls" need to know

‘Providence Falls’ cast

Katie Stevens as Cora McLeod

Lachlan Quarmby as Liam O’Conner

Evan Roderick as Finn Walsh

Paul McGillion as James McLeod

Matty Finochio as Chief Boyd

Jessica Sipos as Margaret Brady

Amitai Marmorstein as Agon

‘Providence Falls’ trailer

Before you check out how to watch “Providence Falls”, take a look at the below trailer for the upcoming “three-part special event”:

‘Providence Falls’ episode guide

This “three-part special event” will consist of three weekly, feature-length episodes, airing live on the Hallmark Channel and on-demand the following day on Hallmark Plus.

“Providence Falls”, episode 1: Saturday, August 2

“Providence Falls”, episode 2: Saturday, August 9

“Providence Falls”, episode 3: Saturday, August 16

When will 'Providence Falls' premiere? The adaptation of “Providence Falls,” Jean Deveraux’s epic time-traveling love story, gets its world premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 2, part of the channels “Summer Nights” lineup. Subsequently, new episodes arrive on Hallmark Plus for streaming on Sundays.

