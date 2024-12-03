How to watch CMA Country Christmas 2024 online — TV channel, live streams, performances
Let Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde get you into the Christmas spirit
If there's one thing guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit it's a singalong… and CMA Country Christmas 2024 infuses the usual festivities with an irresistible Nashville twist. Here's how you can watch CMA Country Christmas 2024 online and from anywhere with a VPN.
Whether it's hymns, the old classics or little-known gems that form the backbone of your ideal Christmas soundtrack, CMA Country Christmas 2024 will have a little bit of everything.
Anchoring proceedings in Music City are country legend Trisha Yearwood and Queen of Christian Pop Amy Grant, who'll also lend their vocals to "Sing Your Praise to the Lord" and "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town".
With superstars like Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer also performing, it's guaranteed to be just a little bit special.
Read our guide below for how to watch CMA Country Christmas 2024 online and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for a list of the confirmed performances.
How to watch CMA Country Christmas 2024 in the U.S.
CMA Country Christmas 2024 airs on Tuesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. So if you can pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas or through your cable plan, you're all set.
Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, which offers ABC in selected locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.
Sling TV is among the best value cable replacements, costing from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Just be aware that ABC is only available on Sling Blue in select markets.
CMA Country Christmas will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Watch CMA Country Christmas 2024 from anywhere
Just because ABC and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out on CMA Country Christmas 2024 altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your Hulu account and stream CMA Country Christmas 2024 online from wherever you happen to be.
How to watch CMA Country Christmas 2024 in Canada
As in the U.S., CMA Country Christmas 2024 will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, December 3.
It's being shown on CTV2, though you can also stream it through the CTV app. The service also has a host of other content, much of which is available for free.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.
Can I watch CMA Country Christmas 2024 in the U.K.?
The CMA Awards aired for free on BBC iPlayer, but at the time of writing there's no confirmed broadcast slot for CMA Country Christmas 2024 in the U.K. yet. If you're an American currently across the pond you can still catch the special by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch CMA Country Christmas 2024 in Australia
Stan is the only place to watch CMA Country Christmas 2024 in Australia. The show will be available to stream from Wednesday, December 4.
Outside Australia? Aussies traveling abroad can unblock Stan from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.
CMA Country Christmas hosts 2024
As usual, the one-hour special will be co-hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, who will also be performing.
CMA Country Christmas performances 2024
- Trisha Yearwood & Amy Grant — Sing Your Praise to the Lord
- Trisha Yearwood & Amy Grant — Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
- Amy Grant — Tennessee Christmas
- For King & Country & Carín Leon — O Come, O Come Emmanuel
- Cody Johnson — White Christmas
- Cody Johnson — I'll Be Home for Christmas
- Ashley McBryde & Brittney Spencer — Man with the Bag
- Jon Pardi — 400 Horsepower Sleigh
- CeCe Winans — Joy to the World
