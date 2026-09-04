I tried aluminum foil and a surprising ingredient to remove radiator rust — here's my verdict

There are a few unsightly areas in my home that ruin the whole aesthetic — and most of them are in my bathroom.

You’ve already told us that the bathroom is your least favorite room to clean in one of our polls, but when all these small annoyances add up, they spoil what could be both a functional space and a sanctuary for relaxation.

So, when I spotted an aluminum foil hack to banish rust on towel radiators, I had to try it out for myself.

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Aluminum foil and ketchup — will it bust the rust?

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Aluminum foil is a popular household material used in cleaning hacks. We’ve recently shared how to use it to clean your faucets, and how adding a rolled-up ball to a washing machine cycle can help reduce static on clothes. And, of course, it’s also pretty handy in the kitchen! But how would it perform when combined with ketchup to clean up rust?

I already use a damp microfiber cloth to keep the metal on my bathroom towel radiator shiny, but in damp conditions, any metal object is prone to rust.

Replacing my towel radiator isn’t an option, so I was intrigued when I watched Hannah at Home on the Glade, who shared on Instagram how to tackle radiator rust with aluminum foil and a favorite pantry staple.

A post shared by Home on the Glade | By Hannah (@home.on.the.glade) A photo posted by on

She says, “Your rusty towel rail doesn’t need replacing. It just needs a little tin foil and ketchup… just wait till you see the results.”

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Ketchup is a pretty precious condiment in my household, and I wasn’t sure how popular I’d be if anyone spotted me using it to remove rust from the towel rail. But needs must; it’s all part of testing out hacks for Tom’s Guide.

According to Hannah, “The mild acidity in ketchup helps loosen the rust, while the [aluminum] foil gives it a gentle scrub without it being too harsh on the surface.”

The science bit

It’s actually the acetic acid in the ketchup that dissolves the rust (iron oxide) without corroding the metal beneath. Paired with aluminum foil — which is softer than chrome plating — it should lift the rust without making abrasive scratches.

How to get rid of rust using aluminum foil and ketchup

(Image credit: Future)

Hannah recommends adding a little ketchup to the rusty areas, then gently rubbing them with a crumpled piece of aluminum foil before wiping them clean and drying them.

I followed Hannah’s instructions and tackled the worst rust spots on my towel radiator, around the bracket supports — a tricky spot to reach.

I started by covering the areas with ketchup, then took pieces of scrunched-up foil and rubbed the spots. I did see some results, as there was evidence on the foil that rust had been removed. But I could still see rust; I expected a bigger difference.

I also had the challenge of removing the rust from a tight spot, and it was tricky to get the aluminum foil within the gap between the rails and the brackets. I resorted to the faithful toothbrush that I rely on for cleaning.

What else did I notice? You won’t get through a stack of aluminum foil, but it did tend to crumple and break into smaller sections.

The verdict

(Image credit: Future)

Although the foil showed visible rust transfer, the final cosmetic difference fell short of what I expected. The foil tore easily, and immediate scrubbing didn’t give the acetic acid in the ketchup enough time to work.

(Image credit: Future)

In the end, I used a damp microfiber cloth to remove the remaining residue, and it really did the heavy lifting. I’m not against trying this hack again, but next time I’ll leave the ketchup in place for 15-20 minutes before rubbing the area with aluminum foil.

Would you try this cleaning hack? Perhaps you have another method for removing rust — I’d love to know how in the comments below.

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