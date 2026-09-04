It’s peak spider season — here’s what to look out for and how to keep them at bay this fall

If you’ve suddenly spotted more spiders in your home recently, you’re not the only one. Be it roaming along baseboards, lurking behind furniture, or on the ceiling, these creepy crawlies can be everywhere.

Not only can these pests hide in your home, but they can leave unsightly cobwebs — which only add to your weekend cleaning chores.

According to pest control experts, September is the peak season for spiders. This is because arachnids often begin their mating season from the end of August to late October as male spiders become more active to seek out their female counterparts.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Additionally, as they grow in size, larger spiders often venture into our homes to find a warm sanctuary and food sources.

While it can be alarming to get rid of spiders, there are a few easy hacks you can do to keep them away. So before you get out the toxic repellents, check out these expert-approved tips to prevent a home invasion.

Spray white vinegar on cotton wool pads

White vinegar bottle on countertop (Image credit: Future)

White vinegar has many uses around the home, but it is also a great spider repellent. Again, this is thanks to its potent smell, which spiders hate and will stay away from.

“Another strong spell to help steer spiders away is white vinegar,” advises Helen Godsiff, brand manager at home improvement specialist Eurocell.



“Mix two tablespoons in a solution with warm soapy water and dose cotton wool pads in the mixture. Dot them around potential entry points, such as window sills and door frames, to help keep them away.”

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s more, if you’re battling with spiders outdoors or around your front porch, another top tip is to spray patios and paths with vinegar. While this won’t kill spiders, the strong scent will keep them at bay.

The peppermint oil method

Peppermint oil and cotton balls on countertop (Image credit: Future)

While we might love this fresh scent, spiders hate the strong smell.

Simply mix a few drops of peppermint essential oil with water in a small bottle. Spray directly into corners, around cracks, and any other trouble areas where you often spot spiders.

“Peppermint is often viewed as a natural deterrent for critters like spiders, as the strong scent is thought to be unpleasant to them,” adds Godsiff.

Alternatively, you could soak cotton balls with the oil and place them around those hotspot areas where spiders often appear.

In fact, you could try any strong, plant-extracted oils such as eucalyptus or even cinnamon oil, which are all effective repellents for most household pests, including mice, ants, and more.

NOTE: Do NOT use peppermint oil if you have pets as this is toxic when inhaled or ingested.

Handcraft Blends Peppermint Essential Oil: $9 at Amazon This pure peppermint oil is paraben free, and provides a fresh scent. Versatile to use in aromatherapy, or in an oil or reed diffuser. And while the fragrance is pleasant to our senses, it is also known to be a natural pest repellent.

Regularly vacuum

Woman vacuum cleaning floor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Of course, if you want a spider-free home, always maintain regular cleaning and use a powerful vacuum cleaner to deal with cobwebs immediately. What’s more, spiders love to feast on any other insects, so keeping a clean space will be uninviting for them.

Also, remember to vacuum behind sofas, beds, under rugs, and any other hidden spaces where they might be lurking.

“As male spiders will be more visible during mating season, pay close attention to quiet areas around the house where webs have been formed,” adds Godsiff. “Don’t forget to also vacuum behind other hotspots for spiders such as behind sofas or inside ceiling lights".

For more tips, check out these 5 common places spiders love to hide in your home .

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!