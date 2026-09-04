It’s peak spider season — here’s what to look out for and how to keep them at bay this fall
Noticed more spiders in your home? Here’s why
If you’ve suddenly spotted more spiders in your home recently, you’re not the only one. Be it roaming along baseboards, lurking behind furniture, or on the ceiling, these creepy crawlies can be everywhere.
Not only can these pests hide in your home, but they can leave unsightly cobwebs — which only add to your weekend cleaning chores.
According to pest control experts, September is the peak season for spiders. This is because arachnids often begin their mating season from the end of August to late October as male spiders become more active to seek out their female counterparts.
Additionally, as they grow in size, larger spiders often venture into our homes to find a warm sanctuary and food sources.
While it can be alarming to get rid of spiders, there are a few easy hacks you can do to keep them away. So before you get out the toxic repellents, check out these expert-approved tips to prevent a home invasion.
Spray white vinegar on cotton wool pads
White vinegar has many uses around the home, but it is also a great spider repellent. Again, this is thanks to its potent smell, which spiders hate and will stay away from.
“Another strong spell to help steer spiders away is white vinegar,” advises Helen Godsiff, brand manager at home improvement specialist Eurocell.
“Mix two tablespoons in a solution with warm soapy water and dose cotton wool pads in the mixture. Dot them around potential entry points, such as window sills and door frames, to help keep them away.”
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
What’s more, if you’re battling with spiders outdoors or around your front porch, another top tip is to spray patios and paths with vinegar. While this won’t kill spiders, the strong scent will keep them at bay.
The peppermint oil method
While we might love this fresh scent, spiders hate the strong smell.
Simply mix a few drops of peppermint essential oil with water in a small bottle. Spray directly into corners, around cracks, and any other trouble areas where you often spot spiders.
“Peppermint is often viewed as a natural deterrent for critters like spiders, as the strong scent is thought to be unpleasant to them,” adds Godsiff.
Alternatively, you could soak cotton balls with the oil and place them around those hotspot areas where spiders often appear.
In fact, you could try any strong, plant-extracted oils such as eucalyptus or even cinnamon oil, which are all effective repellents for most household pests, including mice, ants, and more.
NOTE: Do NOT use peppermint oil if you have pets as this is toxic when inhaled or ingested.
This pure peppermint oil is paraben free, and provides a fresh scent. Versatile to use in aromatherapy, or in an oil or reed diffuser. And while the fragrance is pleasant to our senses, it is also known to be a natural pest repellent.
Regularly vacuum
Of course, if you want a spider-free home, always maintain regular cleaning and use a powerful vacuum cleaner to deal with cobwebs immediately. What’s more, spiders love to feast on any other insects, so keeping a clean space will be uninviting for them.
Also, remember to vacuum behind sofas, beds, under rugs, and any other hidden spaces where they might be lurking.
“As male spiders will be more visible during mating season, pay close attention to quiet areas around the house where webs have been formed,” adds Godsiff. “Don’t forget to also vacuum behind other hotspots for spiders such as behind sofas or inside ceiling lights".
For more tips, check out these 5 common places spiders love to hide in your home.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
More from Tom's Guide
- 5 common places spiders love to hide in your home
- Pest experts warn you should never squash spiders in your home — here’s why
- 9 plants that repel spiders and keep them out of your home
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.