9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more (Sept. 6-8)

School is back in session, which makes the weekends all the sweeter. Plenty of treats are ready to binge among the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

At the top of our weekend watch list is "Slow Horses" season 4, which brings back Emmy nominee Gary Oldman for more spy thriller action. Making their debuts are beachcore mystery "The Perfect Couple" starring Nicole Kidman and the limited series "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" with Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle and more.

On the movie side, Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning animated film "The Boy and the Heron" hits subscription streaming, while Netflix unveils the action flick "Rebel Ridge." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Slow Horses’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Slow Horses — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

I'm not sure how "Slow Horses" has flown (galloped?) under the radar so long, but it's finally poised to break out into the mainstream. This year's Emmys rewarded it with five nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Season 4 ups the ante, opening with a literal bang — a bombing that explodes long-buried secrets at MI5. Those secrets involve Slough House agent River Cartwright’s (Jack Lowden) grandfather, declining MI5 legend David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce). As River’s boss, the always-disheveled but sharp-minded Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), digs into the mystery, he comes across Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving). their most dangerous antagonist yet.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘The Perfect Couple’ (Netflix)

The Perfect Couple | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Nicole Kidman headlines yet another soapy mystery adapted from a bestselling book, this time penned by Elin Hilderbrand. She plays Greer Garrison Winbury, a famous novelist and wife to the wealthy Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber). Greer disapproves of her son’s fiancee Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). Still, for her son Benji’s (Billy Howle) sake, she’s determined to plan the most lavish wedding that Nantucket has ever hosted. Then, a body turns up on the beach and everyone becomes a suspect.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ (Peacock)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

One of the most significant cultural moments of the past half-century is the setting for this heist miniseries. On the night of October 26, 1970, Muhammad Ali returns to boxing after a four-year suspension for refusing to enter the Vietnam War draft. But the drama isn’t limited to the ring.

Elsewhere in Atlanta, as affluent fans gather for an exclusive after-party at a lux mansion, a group of armed men show up to rob them of their cash at jewelry. The police quickly point the finger at Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams (Kevin Hart), but he’s hellbent on clearing his name. First, he’ll have to convince his old adversary J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force.

Streaming now on Peacock

‘English Teacher’ (FX)

English Teacher | Official Trailer | Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Sean Patton | FX

FX’s newest comedy takes a page from the wildly successful "Abbott Elementary." Show creator Brian Jordan Alvarez stars as a high school teacher in Austin, Texas. Evan Marquez often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of his workplace. By his side are his colleagues, including best friend Gwen Sanders (Stephanie Koenig), the optimistic history teacher; gruff and abrasive PE teacher Markie Hillridge (Sean Patton); entrepreneurial guidance counselor Rick (Carmen Christopher); and Principal Grant Moretti (Enrico Colantoni), who wants nothing more than peace.

After a minor scandal involving his ex, Evan establishes a rule not to date other faculty members … only to meet the very charming new teacher Harry (Langston Kerman).

Streaming now on Hulu

Episodes air Mondays on FX (via Sling or Fubo)



‘Tell Me Lies’ season 2 (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu

The intoxicating but toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) fuels this romantic drama. In season 1, set in 2007, they met as students at Baird College. In season 2, they return to Baird after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer,

But while they’re not on speaking terms and hook up with new partners, their addictive dynamic soon proves inescapable — not just for them but for their wider group of friends, too.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Selling Sunset’ season 8 (Netflix)

Selling Sunset: Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix

In real estate, location is everything — but even the swanky zip codes of L.A. aren’t enough when the market is down. The agents of the O Group have their work cut out for them in season 8, as they try to sell lux listings at a time when few are buying.

All of the cast members you love (and love to hate) are back: Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young, as well as Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Plus, new agent Alanna Gold arrives to mix things up.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef’ (Netflix)

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef | Official Trailer | Netflix

Two of the famous competitive eaters faced off in the ultimate rematch. Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi went stomach to stomach in a live hot dog-eating contest on Labor Day, and you can check out the recording on demand.

For much of the 2000s, the two men engaged in a fierce rivalry at Coney Island’s iconic Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Kobayashi emerged from retirement to take on Chestnut one last time to determine the true champ (no spoilers!).

Streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘The Boy and the Heron’ (Max)

THE BOY AND THE HERON | Official English Trailer

The legendary animation artist Hayao Miyazaki reversed his retirement and made this film, to the delight of fans everywhere. “The Boy and Heron” ended up winning Miyazaki his second Oscar.

The coming-of-age fantasy is based heavily on Miyazaki's own life. After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves with his father and new stepmother to the countryside. There, he encounters a peculiar gray heron, who leads him to an ancient tower, which is a portal to an oceanic world shared by the living and the dead. With the heron leading the way, Mahito embarks on a journey of discovery and enlightenment.

Streaming now on Max

‘Rebel Ridge’ (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix

This action thriller comes from “Green Room” and “Hold the Dark” director Jeremy Saulnier. Ex-Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) arrives in the town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin, but his life savings are unjustly seized by the corrupt local police led by Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson).

Though Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), they’re soon ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy with deadly stakes. Terry is forced to call upon his very particular set of skills to gain justice, protect Summer and break the police’s hold on the community.

Streaming now on Netflix

