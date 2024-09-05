'Reacher' spinoff is reportedly in the works at Amazon — what we know so far

As Amazon's Prime Video continues to build on its success with hit original series, the "Reacher" franchise looks set to grow. Reliable sources like Variety and Deadline are reporting that a spinoff is in the works focused on Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), one of the most intriguing characters from both the books and the show. It's also reportedly titled "Neagley," which makes sense considering the main show is just Jack's surname.

Neagley, a former military police officer like Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) himself, is known for her calm demeanor, lethal skills and razor-sharp instincts. Her appearances in the Reacher novels and her portrayal on the show have earned her a dedicated fan base, and now it seems Prime Video is giving her the spotlight.

The same sources indicate that "Reacher" showrunner Nick Santora is collaborating with Nicholas Wooton on the script for the spinoff. While specifics about the spinoff's storyline remain undisclosed, the project is generating significant buzz. Reps for Amazon are declining to comment.

For fans of the franchise, the news of a Neagley-led series comes as an exciting development. While Jack Reacher’s no-holds-barred, lone-wolf approach has always driven the main story, Neagley brings a unique dynamic to "Reacher." Her deep connection with Reacher, their shared military past and her ability to operate efficiently under the radar have made her a standout character.

What will 'Neagley' be about?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As mentioned before, we don’t know much about the plot of the spinoff. But there’s a chance it could explore Neagley’s backstory and her missions, and perhaps delve deeper into the workings of the secretive private security firm she leads.

Frances Neagley was first introduced in "Reacher" during the show's debut season, which premiered in February 2022. She appeared as one of Jack Reacher's trusted former colleagues from the military police, helping him navigate a dangerous investigation. She’ll also be in " Reacher" season 3 , as confirmed by Variety , so it’s possible the upcoming season could help set up her future spinoff.

As a quick refresher, season 3 will draw its storyline from "Persuader," the seventh novel in Lee Child’s book series. Although Sten is set to reprise her role as Neagley, her character doesn't feature in the original book. This means Neagley’s role in the upcoming season is somewhat unpredictable, as the writers will have to diverge from the source material to incorporate her into the plot. The logline for the third season reads: "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past."

And here is the official synopsis for the "Persuader" book for more details: "Ten years ago, a key investigation went sour and someone got away with murder. Now a chance encounter brings it all back. Now Reacher sees his one last shot. Some would call it vengeance. Some would call it redemption. Reacher would call it ... justice."

So while we don't know what Neagley's spinoff will be about exactly, we can only assume that season 3 will set up her future nicely. And here's to hoping we don't have long to wait until it lands on one of the best streaming services...