Hulu confirms its best show is returning for another season — and now is the perfect time to binge-watch

I’ve been hooked on "Only Murders in the Building" since day one. With its quirky comedy, sharp mystery and brilliant cast, it’s easily one of Hulu’s best. Right now, season 4 is two episodes in and already delivering, but the best part? Hulu just confirmed a fifth season.

As someone who’s been following the mystery-solving trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) from the beginning, this announcement couldn’t come at a better time. With season 4 just kicking off, now is the perfect moment to jump into a binge-watch, whether you’re catching up or starting fresh.

"Only Murders in the Building" centers around three unlikely neighbors — Charles-Haden Savage, a former TV actor; Oliver Putnam, a washed-up Broadway director; and Mabel Mora, a young artist. Despite their different backgrounds, the trio bond over their shared obsession with true crime podcasts. Their amateur sleuthing begins when a fellow resident in the Arconia is found dead. The three neighbors suspect foul play and decide to investigate the case themselves. Along the way, they launch their own true-crime podcast, chronicling their attempts to solve the mystery.

This mystery show continues to do well, with each season scoring above 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, honestly, I'm not surprised that one of the best streaming services is continuing the adventures of these three iconic characters. As for what to expect in season 5, we probably won't know until season 4 has finished airing, but there are some obvious details we can assume to be true.

‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ has been renewed for Season 5 at Hulu. pic.twitter.com/FnAe7VXLcTSeptember 4, 2024

What we know about 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5

It’s hard to say what "Only Murders in the Building" season 5 will be about considering we’re not even halfway through season 4 yet. But, according to Deadline , we do know that the next season will comprise ten episodes (which is standard for this show).

For those who have watched the entire show will already know that each season ends on a cliffhanger. This means that the season 4 finale will likely set up the murder for the next season, but as always, we’ll have to wait and see who meets their unfortunate demise. Let’s just hope it isn’t anyone we’ve come to know and love.

For a brief, spoiler-free refresher, season 4 shifts the action from New York City to Los Angeles, where Charles, Oliver, and Mabel deal with the startling events that concluded season 3, including an unforeseen death. Their investigation takes them across the country to a Hollywood studio preparing to make a movie based on the Only Murders podcast. As the amateur detectives rush back to New York, they go on an even more intense adventure — crossing their building's courtyard to uncover the dark secrets of the residents in the Arconia’s West Tower.

Of course, the crime-solving trio will return (the show would go downhill if they didn’t), and we’ll likely see the next season in August 2025. For now, you can binge-watch the entire series on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney Plus elsewhere.

Episode 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” season 4 drops on Tuesday, September 10.