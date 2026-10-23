7 new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (Oct. 23-25)

A definite chill is in the air and the couch is looking pretty cozy right now. Streaming has you covered with new movies and shows to watch weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and other streaming services, plus broadcast and cable.

As Tom’s Guide’s streaming editor, my job is to watch TV and movies, and I’ve curated and ranked this week’s biggest new releases so you can spend less time scrolling and more time watching. “The Terminal List” season 2 returns after four years to bring Chris Pratt back for another brutal mission, while “Nobody Wants This” season 3 takes Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's relationship to the next level and “Lupin” season 4 serves up more stylish heists. On the movie side, the thriller “The Weight” and the dinner party dramedy “The Invite” offer very different reasons to stay in.

Grab a blanket and some popcorn, settle in and check out my weekend watchlist, ranked by must-watch factor.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Kelly recently reviewed "Nobody Wants This" season 3 and is planning to stream "Lupin" and "The Weight" this weekend.

1. ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 3 (Netflix)

Nobody Wants This | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy

Available now: All 10 episodes (around 30 min each)

What it’s about: Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) are done with the will-they-won't-they game and ready to share an address. But moving in together means a whole new set of firsts, including navigating Joanne’s conversion to Judaism. Elsewhere, Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) are newly single and back on the dating scene, while Morgan (Justine Lupe) is chasing career glory.

Why it’s worth your time: Joanne and Noah can finally enjoy being a couple instead of enduring another crisis that keeps them apart, which is refreshing for a rom-com. Though things move a little too fast this season, the show is still charming and delightful.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. ‘The Terminal List’ season 2 (Prime Video)

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action thriller

Available now: All 8 episodes (about 55 min each)

What it's about: Four years after James Reece’s first bloody revenge tour, Chris Pratt’s Navy SEAL is back, and Uncle Sam has a proposition. The former fugitive gets a pardon in exchange for joining a new mission with the SEALs and the CIA. But the job quickly turns into an international conspiracy reaching from Moscow to Langley, with some disturbing connections to Reece’s own family.

Why it's worth your time: This is the ultimate Dad TV, packed with military muscle, shadowy government plots and enough firepower to arm a small country. After a four-year wait, the series is going bigger and more globe-trotting, trading its original revenge story for international espionage.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3. ‘Lupin’ season 4 (Netflix)

Lupin: Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: French mystery thriller

Available now: All 8 episodes (about 50 min each)

What it's about: Three years after we last saw Assane Diop (Omar Sy), the gentleman thief is still locked up for his crimes and looking forward to a family reunion in Senegal. Then someone starts pulling off a string of museum heists under the Lupin name, and the evidence points straight to Assane. To catch the copycat, he’ll need to pull off his own escape.

Why it's worth your time: If you’ve missed watching a master con artist stay three steps ahead of everyone else, consider this your invitation back to Paris. "Lupin" is a propulsive blend of disguises, audacious thefts and red herrings that'll leave you (and the cops) dizzy.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. ‘The Weight’ (digital)

The Weight | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Survival thriller

Runtime: 1 hr 55 min

What it's about: In Depression-era Oregon, Samuel Murphy (Ethan Hawke) is ripped away from his young daughter and sent to a brutal prison labor camp. Then comes an offer he can't refuse: Warden Clancy (Russell Crowe) will shave time off his sentence if Murphy leads a crew of inmates 100 miles through unforgiving wilderness to smuggle a fortune in gold.

Why it's worth your time: “The Weight” has all the ingredients of an old-school adventure, with Hawke trading his usual soulful indie-guy shtick for a grittier turn as a man pushed to the edge. You’ll get a dose of adrenaline from action sequences like a near-drowning and a stormy covert killing.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

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5. ‘Phony’ (Hulu)

Phony | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological mystery/thriller

Available now: Episodes 1-2 (about 35 min each)

What it's about: After an accident lands Sonny Cooke (Sam Nivola) in the hospital, he wakes up convinced his mom, Ellen (Connie Britton), has been replaced by an impostor. The new Ellen looks like his mom, sure, but something's off. Unfortunately for Sonny, nobody else seems to notice, leaving him to investigate whether he's uncovered a bizarre conspiracy or is losing his grip on reality.

Why it's worth your time: Nivola and Britton, who appeared in different seasons of "The White Lotus," have a quasi-reunion for a mother-son relationship with a decidedly less tropical kind of dysfunction. The mystery comes with an offbeat comedic sensibility and will make you wonder how well you really know the people closest to you.

Where to watch: Hulu

6. ‘The Invite’ (HBO Max)

The Invite | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hr 44 min

What it's about: Joe (Seth Rogen) and Angela (Olivia Wilde)’s marriage is already on the rocks when they invite their anything-goes upstairs neighbors, free-spirited couple Piña (Penélope Cruz) and Hawk (Edward Norton), over for dinner. One soufflé, many glasses of wine and a whole lot of oversharing later, the evening spirals into a hilarious relationship pressure cooker.

Why it's worth your time: Think “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” but much hornier. The actors make a fantastic quartet, turning marital resentment and sexual awkwardness into a surprisingly moving dramedy.

Where to stream: HBO Max

7. ‘Newlyweds’ (NBC)

Newlyweds | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

What it's about: Getting married on a whim sounds romantic until you have to share a bathroom. Téa Leoni and Tim Daly star as Jeanie, a free spirit, and James, a buttoned-up professor whose recent divorce hasn't prepared him for his impulsive new bride. Their opposites-attract marriage shakes up both their routines.

Why it's worth your time: Leoni and Daly already have spouse chemistry from six seasons of "Madam Secretary," but this time they're bringing their real-life marriage to the sitcom table. Jamie Lee Curtis adds some welcome ex-wife bite, while the show's later-in-life romance offers a refreshing reminder that you don't have to be 25 to make spectacularly questionable romantic decisions.

Where to watch: NBC and next day on Peacock

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