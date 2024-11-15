11 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and more (Nov. 15-17)

Get out the telescope because the stars are really popping in the new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and more of the best streaming services .

The new series include the spinoff "Dune: Prophecy," Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" with Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm, and "Day of the Jackal" with Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. Plus, fan-favorites "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2, "Silo" season 2 and "Bad Sisters" season 2 all return.

On the movie side, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez headline "Emilia Pérez," while Netflix's latest holiday rom-com stars Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Dune: Prophecy’ (HBO)

The “Dune” screen universe expands with this prequel series set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides. It’s based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” written by Brian Herbert (Frank Herbert’s son) and Kevin J. Anderson. Two Harkonnen sisters, Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams) seek to combat forces that threaten humanity by founding the Bene Gesserit, an exclusive sect of women who undergo intense training and mental conditioning to obtain superhuman abilities.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Landman’ (Paramount Plus)

Taylor Sheridan's massively popular series “Yellowstone” has kicked off its final season, but don't fear for the Taylor Sheridan Televisual Universe, which is rapidly growing with numerous spinoffs and unrelated shows currently or soon to be airing. The newest entry in the TSTU is this oil industry drama based on the hit podcast “Boomtown.” Oil is a multibillion-dollar business, and with that much money comes deception and danger. Billy Bob Thornton’s crisis executive Tommy Norris and Jon Hamm’s industry titan Monty Miller aren't afraid to get their hands dirty to come out on top.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Say Nothing’ (Hulu)

FX is the place to go if you want well-made prestige historical dramas. They already hit it out of the park with "Shogun" earlier this year, and "Say Nothing" looks like a worthy successor. Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s nonfiction book, the miniseries is set in Belfast during a period known as “the Troubles” in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s marked by violence and terror. Sisters Dolours Price (Lola Petticrew) and Marian Price (Hazel Doupe) join the Irish Republican Army's operations under the leadership of Brendan “the Dark” Hughes (Anthony Boyle) and Gerry Adams (Josh Finan). When Jean McConville, a single mother of 10, is abducted from her home in 1972, the country wakes up to a harsh new reality that will pervade their daily lives for decades.

All 9 episodes streaming now on Hulu

‘The Day of the Jackal’ (Peacock)

Frederick Forsyth’s political thriller novel, previously turned into a 1973 film, gets an update for 2024. Eddie Redmayne stars as the Jackal, a highly competent and elusive assassin who carries out hits for the highest fee. Through his deadly work, he shapes world politics — but his family has no idea what he does for a living. But the Jackal soon meets his match in a tenacious MI5 intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch), triggering a cat-and-mouse chase across Europe that leaves destruction in their wake.

Episodes 1-5 streaming now on Peacock

‘Cross’ (Prime Video)

Prime Video turns to James Patterson's Alex Cross books for their next Dad TV show. Aldis Hodge stars as a brilliant D.C. detective and forensic psychologist who is uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. While Cross is still reeling from his wife’s murder and raising his children, he and partner Detective John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) take on a case involving a brutal serial killer. They must stop him before he creates his "masterpiece” of death and suffering.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

‘Silo’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

"Silo" quietly became one of the best sci-fi series of the past decade. Now, it's back to pick up where it left off. Mechanic-turned-sheriff Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is still alive after being banished to the "deadly" world outside the silo. She's shocked to discover theirs is not the only silo existence. She explores an abandoned structure similar to the one housing her community of 10,000 survivors. It seems empty, until she comes across Solo (Steve Zahn) and begins to make even more stunning discoveries. Meanwhile, back in the silo, Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) and Robert Sims (Common) have a rebellion on their hands.

Episode 1 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Bad Sisters’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Did we truly need a second season of this wickedly funny crime comedy/thriller? Actually, for my mental health, the answer is yes. The story picks up two years after the Garvey sisters — Eva (Sharon Horgan), Becka (Eve Hewson), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Ursula (Eva Birthistle) — plotted the murder of their brother-in-law, John Paul, aka The Price. It turned out that he actually died at the hands of his wife, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) with the aid of neighbor Roger (Michael Smiley). Now, Grace is getting married to a good man. But the sisters soon realize moving on is not so easy when a gruesome discovery renews suspicions and brings determined detective Una Houlihan (Thaddea Graham) to their doors.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 2 (Netflix)

The karate kids of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang have left the Valley and arrived in Barcelona for the Sekai Taikai world championship tournament. Former rivals and now collaborating senseis Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) have a tough task ahead of them in shepherding their students through the grueling battle rounds against the best dojos around the world. The new challenges are accompanied by old enemies, led by escaped convict John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’ (Netflix)

Netflix’s latest live event pits Jake Paul against legend Mike Tyson in a heavyweight boxing match to be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs), will take on the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Before their face-off, three matches are on the main card: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (women's junior welterweight championship), Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes (six rounds, middleweight) and Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (12 rounds, WBC welterweight title).

Special premieres Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix

New movies

‘Emilia Pérez’ (Netflix)

This Oscar contender features three powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez, the latter of whom is already being talked about as a potential Supporting Actress winner. French auteur Jacques Audiard wrote and directed this musical crime comedy based on his own opera libretto. Set in Mexico, the story follows four remarkable women who are each pursuing their own happiness. A fearsome cartel leader (Gascón) enlists unappreciated lawyer Rita (Saldaña) to help fake a death so that she can transition into a woman. But Emilia’s new life has far-reaching consequences for her wife Jessi (Gomez) and their children.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Hot Frosty’ (Netflix)

Netflix has recruited the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, Lacey Chabert, for a holiday rom-com that’s slightly sexier than what’s usually found on the cable network. Chabert plays a widow named Kathy who lost her husband two years ago and runs a small-town diner. Thanks to an enchanted scarf, she magically brings a snowman to life — a handsome, hunky, very nude snowman. Luckily, Kathy finds Jack some clothes and helps him navigate his new reality. In turn, he helps her laugh, feel and love again.

Streaming now on Netflix