Amazon is shutting down its free streaming service — here’s why

Amazon has announced it will be shutting down its free, ad-supported streaming service, Freevee, over the next several weeks. If you didn’t know, Freevee provides a no-cost platform for viewers to watch movies, TV shows and even live channels. The service has very been popular to say the least, as it's perfect for users who enjoy streaming without the commitment of a subscription.

An Amazon rep said to Variety: “We have built Prime Video into a first-stop entertainment destination where customers can personalize their viewing experience by streaming exclusive Prime member entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series, content from other services as an add-on subscription, live sports, blockbuster movies and series to rent or buy, FAST [free, ad-supported streaming TV] channels and the complete Amazon Freevee content offering.”

They also went on to say: “To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding. There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST channels — all available on Prime Video.”

Here at Tom’s Guide, we believe Freevee is the best free streaming service out there. And as someone who regularly uses it, I can’t help but feel a little disappointed at this move. For one, Freevee is a dedicated, easy-to-navigate platform specifically geared toward free content, making it super easy to find shows and movies without navigating through the broader Prime Video interface.

Now, with Freevee's eventual integration into Prime Video, those who aren’t subscribed may need to sift through paid options or experience additional prompts to subscribe, which could result in a lesser user experience compared to Freevee's streamlined, standalone experience.

What this means for Amazon Freevee’s content

Amazon’s decision to close Freevee and merge its content into Prime Video likely reflects the increasing overlap between the two services. With the launch of the ad-supported tier, Prime Video now offers a viewing experience similar to what Freevee provided. As a result, Freevee’s standalone value may have diminished.

Freevee’s library of free content won’t disappear but will instead be folded into the larger Prime Video platform. Amazon intends to keep Freevee’s shows and movies available through Prime Video’s free, ad-supported streaming channels, so non-subscribers can still watch a decent selection of free programming.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, I've found the new ad-supported plan on Prime Video has made the platform feel less user-friendly. Prime Video used to be known for its ad-free streaming, but now ads are becoming the norm unless users pay even more on top of their existing subscription. Plus, your viewing experience is about to get even worse considering Prime Video is introducing more ads in 2025.

Adding all of Freevee’s content to Prime Video could even make the interface feel cluttered and harder to navigate. I like to jump in and find something to watch without wasting time scrolling through a crowded home screen with even more categories. Now, with tons of new ad-supported shows and movies thrown in, it could be tougher to comb through everything and quickly get to the content I want to watch.

That said, I'm not ready to write it off entirely. This integration could work if it’s done right. We’ll have to wait and see as Amazon gradually phases out Freevee over the next few weeks.