'Invincible' season 3 release date, trailer, cast and more

"Invincible" season 3 is coming soon! Despite an over two-year break between seasons 1 and 2, season 3 already has an official release date and trailer mere months after the end of season 2.

For those who aren't familiar, this Prime Video comic book adaptation is based on the comic series of the same name created by Robert Kirkman. Predating Kirkman's other famous comic series "The Walking Dead," "Invincible" has been around as a comic book for a while. And like "The Boys" — Prime Video's other famous comic adaptation — it's a breath of fresh air for anyone with superhero fatigue.

So whether you're a returning fan or checking out this adults-only superhero animated show for the first time, here's everything to know about "Invincible" season 3, including the release date, trailer, cast and more.

Good news! In a trailer dropped on Oct. 16, Prime Video announced that "Invincible" season 3 will premiere on February 6, 2025.

So there's no guesswork or speculation here. You just need to wait a few more months for more episodes of "Invincible."

Where to watch 'Invincible' season 3

Like with the past two seasons, if you want to watch "Invincible" season 3, you're going to need Prime Video. Most people have it as an added perk to getting Amazon Prime, but you can sign up for it as a standalone streaming service.

'Invincible' season 3 trailer

Spoilers for 'Invincible' follow

If you want to know what's coming in season 3 ... well, this teaser trailer won't give you much. But it's still worth watching, if for no other reason than to hear "Invincible" essentially apologize for its inexplicable season 2 midseason break.

Mark never gets a break. Here’s your Invincible Season 3 update… pic.twitter.com/8Ahmmdpt8ROctober 15, 2024

As more trailers drop — the end of this one hints an official trailer is coming soon — we'll have them here for you to watch.

'Invincible' season 3 cast

"Invincible" season 3 brings back a lot of familiar faces, or rather, a lot of familiar voices. Here's everyone we expect to feature in the "Invincible" season 3 cast:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson / Invincible

Sandra Oh as Deborah "Debbie" Grayson

J. K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins / Atom Eve

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode

Zazie Beetz as Amber Justine Bennett

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Amanda

Zachary Quinto as Robot

Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson

Ross Marquand as The Immortal

Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw / Black Samson

Andrew Rannells as William Francis Clockwell

Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins

Ben Schwartz as The Shapesmith

Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood

Jay Pharoah as Komodo Dragon

Mark Hamill as Arthur "Art" Rosenbaum

Malese Jow as Katherine "Kate" Cha / Dupli-Kate

We should get some new characters in season 3, but we don't have full details yet. As we find out who is joining the official cast, we'll update this section.

Also, like past seasons, "Invincible" season 3 is likely to have a pretty large voice cast, so don't be surprised if our list isn't comprehensive. Still, it should give you a good idea of who to expect over the upcoming season.

'Invincible' season 3 plot speculation

At the end of "Invincible" season 2, Mark Grayson aka Invincible (Steven Yeun) was left reeling from his battle with Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). He killed Angstrom in a berserker rage, leaving him stranded in an alternate dimension until a future version of the Guardians of the Globe saved him, bringing him back to his home dimension in the present day.

This didn't come without a bombshell though. Before he returned to the proper place in space-time, Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) confessed her feelings for Mark. But upon returning to the present, Mark can't admit he loves her too. This turmoil will surely play a part in the upcoming season.

Now that he's back though, it's all about protecting Earth from the Viltrumite invasion. The Viltrumites finally arrived on Earth in season 2, with the Viltrumite Anissa (Shantel VanSanten) soundly defeating Mark before his battle with Angstrom. She's now reported to the Viltrumite General Kregg (Clancy Brown), and the Empire's invasion of Earth is just a matter of time.

Mark isn't the only hope for defeating the Viltrumite Empire. After starting a second family and fathering another alien child on another alien planet, Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) was captured by the Empire. He's imprisoned alongside Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), who may have finally convinced Nolan to fight with The Coalition of Planets against the Viltrumites. There's just the small matter of actually breaking free from the Viltrumites.

Oh, and we were also re-introduced to the mummy Ka-Hor, who first appeared briefly in season 1. Ka-Hor is a show creation, so it's unclear what role he will play in season 3. But it's clear that the Viltrumites won't be the only threat Invincible has to face this season.