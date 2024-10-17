5 best Halloween movies you can stream for free right now

Halloween is just around the corner, so now’s the perfect time to indulge in some spine-chilling entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of cult classic horror, found footage or pure scares, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this spooky season. With some of the best free streaming services , you can embrace the eerie vibes without breaking the bank.

As the colder and darker nights creep in, gathering with friends or family for a movie marathon can be a fun way to celebrate the season. So, if you’re looking for something to watch this month, here are the five best Halloween movies currently available to stream for free.

‘It Follows’ (2015)

It Follows Official Trailer 1 (2015) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

One of the best horror-thrillers ever made has to be “It Follows”, and I was excited to see it land on a free streaming service at the beginning of the month. This movie is perfect for anyone who wants to be genuinely scared when Halloween rolls around.

“It Follows” centers on a young woman named Jay Height (Maika Monroe), who becomes the target of a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter. Jay goes on a date with a boy (Jake Weary), who abruptly reveals that he is being followed by an unseen force. After a frightening and cryptic warning, he passes the curse to Jay, which is transmitted through sexual intimacy.

As the entity takes on various forms — often resembling people from Jay's past or strangers — it relentlessly pursues her. With the help of her friends, Jay must navigate the terrifying reality that the entity is always close behind, waiting to claim her life unless she can find a way to break the curse.

Watch it now on Tubi

‘Jennifer’s Body’ (2009)

If you need something with a little more comedy, then “Jennifer’s Body” should be your next watch. This dark comedy horror may not have won over critics when it first premiered in 2009, but it has since gained a cult following, thanks to its subversive spin on the horror genre and the standout performances of its leading actresses.

“Jennifer’s Body” follows the story of Jennifer Check (Megan Fox), a high school cheerleader who becomes possessed by a demon after a failed ritual. The movie opens with Jennifer's best friend, Needy Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried), recounting the events that led to a series of brutal murders in their small town.

After being sacrificed by a rock band seeking fame, Jennifer transforms into a seductive and lethal predator who preys on her male classmates, leaving a trail of destruction in her wake. Needy, who begins to realize the true nature of her friend’s transformation, struggles to save her and confront the monster Jennifer has become.

Watch it now on Pluto TV

‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

The Conjuring - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“The Conjuring” has to be one of my favorite horror movies ever, and it’s perfect for Halloween. This supernatural horror is based on the real-life case files of renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story centers around the Perron family, who move into an old farmhouse in Rhode Island in 1971. Soon after settling in, they begin experiencing increasingly disturbing and violent paranormal activity. Desperate for help, they call in Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), to investigate.

As the Warrens learn about the dark history of the house, they discover that a malevolent spirit tied to a witch named Bathsheba is terrorizing the family. The Warrens have no choice but to confront this evil force and save the Perrons from its clutches.

Watch it now on the Roku Channel

‘The Babadook’ (2014)

THE BABADOOK Trailer | New Release 2015 - YouTube Watch On

“The Babadook” is one of the highest rated horror movies of the past ten years, and it deserves to be seen, especially around the spookiest time of the year. This psychological horror explores grief, trauma and motherhood through a dark, supernatural lens.

The story follows Amelia (Essie Davis), a widowed mother struggling to raise her troubled six-year-old son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman). Samuel is plagued by nightmares and an intense fear of monsters, which puts a strain on their relationship. One night, Samuel finds a mysterious pop-up book called Mister Babadook, which introduces a terrifying, shadowy creature.

After reading the book, Samuel becomes convinced that the Babadook is real and will come to harm them. Soon, strange and unsettling events begin to occur in their home, and Amelia herself starts to feel the sinister presence of the Babadook.

Watch it now on Plex

‘Grave Encounters’ (2011)

Grave Encounters - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of the first ever found footage movies I watched was “Grave Encounters," and it gave me nightmares for weeks (yes, really). There’s just something about it that made me feel off, and that probably stems from the characters not being able to escape.

“Grave Encounters” follows a group of filmmakers who produce a paranormal investigation reality TV show. For their latest episode, they choose to investigate an abandoned psychiatric hospital rumored to be haunted. The team, led by host Lance Preston (Sean Rogerson), locks themselves inside the hospital for the night, hoping to capture supernatural activity.

Initially skeptical, they stage fake ghost encounters for the sake of entertainment. However, as the night goes on, they begin to experience truly disturbing paranormal events. The team soon realize the hospital has trapped them in a nightmarish, maze-like space.

Watch it now on Amazon Freevee