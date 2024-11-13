HBO and Max just announced 25 new shows — and revealed release date windows for 'The Last of Us' season 2 and 'Peacemaker' season 2

Max is one of the best streaming services out there. Based on the 25 shows it just announced coming to HBO and Max, it looks like that won't be changing any time soon.

Just before the season finale of "The Penguin," HBO dropped a new teaser trailer (you can watch it on YouTube) showing off everything that's coming to HBO and Max between now and the end of 2024. It also gave us a peek at a ton of new and upcoming shows to expect next year in 2025.

Coming to Max in 2025 | The White Lotus, Peacemaker, Hacks, The Last of Us & More - YouTube Watch On

In total, HBO and Max teased 25 new and upcoming shows. Some of these, like "Dune: Prophecy" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3, we can expect to arrive on Max as soon as this Sunday. Others, like "The White Lotus" season 3 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" we already knew were coming next year but it was still exciting to get a look at Walton Goggins arriving in Thailand for "The White Lotus."

But there were some new announcements as well. A sneak peek at "Hacks" season 4 was an announcement I didn't expect just yet, and I am officially intrigued by Mark Ruffalo in the upcoming miniseries "Task."

Still, the most important announcements from HBO came after the trailer dropped. While the trailer gave us looks at "The Last of Us" season 2 and Peacemaker, it wasn't until yesterday (Tuesday, Nov. 12) that we found out when to expect those two shows on HBO and Max.

At a presentation for select press, HBO and Max Content CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys announced that "The Last of Us" season 2 will officially arrive in "Spring 2025" (h/t IGN). We knew it was coming in 2025, and likely early in the year, but having the window narrowed down is still exciting.

Bloys also revealed that "Peacemaker" season 2 will premiere in August 2025 — and that we did not know already. As someone who loved the first season, I cannot wait for season 2 to arrive.

That's not all Bloys revealed though. He also confirmed that HBO will begin shooting "Euphoria" season 3 in January 2025 and that "All of the actors are in the show” (h/t Variety). So perhaps we'll get a sneak preview of the upcoming eight-episode season 3 the next time HBO does one of these sizzle reels.

Everything coming soon to HBO and Max

Here's the full list of everything HBO teased that's coming soon to HBO and Max.

"Dune: Prophecy" (premieres on HBO Nov. 17)

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 (premieres on Max Nov. 21)

"Get Millie Black" (premieres on HBO Nov. 17)

"Hard Knocks in Season with the AFC North" (premieres on HBO Dec. 3)

"Creature Commandos" (premieres on Max Dec. 5)

"Bookie" (coming in December 2024)

"100 Foot Wave" (coming in 2025)

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (coming in 2025)

"And Just Like That…" season 3 (coming in 2025)

"Celtics City" (coming in 2025)

"Conan O’Brien Must Go" season 2 (coming in 2025)

"Duster" (coming in 2025)

"Hacks" season 4 (coming in 2025)

"It: Welcome to Derry" (coming in 2025)

"Peacemaker" season 2 (coming in August 2025)

"Pee-Wee, As Himself" (coming in 2025)

"Task" (coming in 2025)

"The Chair Company" (coming in 2025)

"The Gilded Age" season 3 (coming in 2025)

"The Last of Us" season 2 (coming in Spring 2025)

"The Pitt" (coming in 2025)

"The Rehearsal" season 2 (coming in 2025)

"The Righteous Gemstones season 4 (coming in 2025)

"The White Lotus" season 3 (coming in 2025)

"Untitled Rachel Sennot Project" (coming in 2025)