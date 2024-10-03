5 most shocking true crime documentaries I've ever seen you can stream now

I grew up watching true crime series such as "48 Hours" and "Dateline" (and even the original "Unsolved Mysteries" back in the day). These shows have remained strong over the decades, detailing some of the most shocking crimes you'll ever find. They pull me in with their riveting narration, witness accounts and one-on-one interviews that detail how one seemingly ordinary person pulls a 180 and turns into a criminal.

True crime documentaries often have a chance to go into greater detail than you may find with some of the more popular network shows. These films give you insights into how it played out, the victim's life and the crime's impact on everyone involved. I've compiled some of the most shocking true crime documentaries I've ever seen. These are the ones you don't want to miss. (However, I'd recommend queuing up a cartoon or a comedy show to watch when you're finished.)

'Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini'

I was enticed to watch the documentary about Sherri Papini's 2016 disappearance because of the shocking development in 2022 that revealed the entire case was a hoax. "The Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini" goes into incredible detail about everything that Sherri planned in advance, what went on during her time of being missing, and how she tried to hide it all from her husband, children and family.

Plus, the film delves into the racism that tore through the community because of Sherri. As we know now, she blamed her disappearance on two Hispanic women, and that turned out to be a complete lie. It's heartbreaking to imagine the sense of loss and betrayal experienced by her now ex-husband, their kids and everyone else involved.

Watch on Hulu

'American Murder: The Family Next Door'

The murder of Shannan Watts and her two children, Bella and Celeste, shocked the nation. "American Murder: The Family Next Door" stayed with me long after it concluded. The filmmakers blend raw police footage with family home movies to bring you close to the horror of what happened to the three victims. You also hear from Chris Watts himself through police interrogation interviews as he describes what he did to his wife and daughters.

Be warned: This documentary is disturbing. What makes it unique is that you don't have the same type of narration or one-on-one interviews as you typically find with most true crime documentaries. It mainly uses firsthand footage. However, that's part of what makes this work so horrifically well. This one isn't easy to watch, so be prepared to be up a while after you finish it.

Watch on Netflix

'Have You Seen Andy?'

I had heard of Andy Puglisi's case before, but what really drew me into the documentary was the grainy image of Andy's face and the gentle but troubling inquiry found in the title. In August 1976, Andy Puglisi and numerous other children were playing at the Higgins Memorial Pool in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Suddenly, he went missing, and he was never seen again.

Decades later, Andy's childhood friend, Melanie Perkins, tells her friend's story in this powerful documentary. This is obviously a labor of love for her, and she does a fantastic job of investigating the case and showcasing the massive missteps of law enforcement at the time. Plus, Perkins explores the widespread problem of child abductions and the nature of the people behind them.

Watch on Max

'I Love You, Now Die'

We often don't realize the power of our words. However, documentaries like "I Love You, Now Die" show the impact of what we say to each other. When I watched this film, it was heartbreaking to watch the relationship between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy transform into a deadly one. Conrad's parents are interviewed in the documentary, discussing how they had no idea what was happening with their son.

What the film does so well is present the complications at the heart of this case. We now know that Michelle Carter was eventually convicted for her role in Conrad's suicide. After watching this documentary, I realized it's not all black and white. Should we be held (legally) accountable for the words we say to others? There's no easy answer and this is a gut-wrenching case with tragedy on all sides.

Watch on Max

'Lover, Stalker, Killer'

Most of us have experiences with dating online, and I've certainly come across my share of interesting characters through the internet. "Lover, Stalker, Killer" takes it to the next level, though. Dave Kroupa shares his experience with meeting Cari Farver. Things begin on a good note, and both discover they are on the same page about wanting to keep their connection casual. But their romance takes a turn when Cari seemingly becomes obsessive, even sending messages and threatening letters to Dave's ex, Liz Golyar.

Except not everything is as it seems in this case. Meanwhile, Cari's family can't seem to get a hold of her and just get dismissive online messages and texts. This isn't like the woman they all know and love. There are so many twists and turns in this documentary; I almost had to take notes to keep up. But the ending is astonishing and one I'll never forget.

Watch on Netflix