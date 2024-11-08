Wolves vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online
A huge clash at the bottom of the table
The Wolves vs Southampton live stream sees the bottom two sides in the Premier League meet. The game could have major implications come the end of the season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
The Wolves vs Southampton live stream takes place on Saturday. November 9.
► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (USA only)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Wolverhampton Wanderers go into the weekend bottom of the table after losing three and drawing two of their last five games. In many ways, they have been somewhat unlucky. However, they blew a lead against Crystal Palace and still do not have a win to their name. The Old Gold need to turn things around, and fast. If they don’t, manager Gary O’Neil might find himself under growing pressure.
Similarly, Russell Martin is frustrating Saints fans by refusing to change from the style of play that saw them promoted last season. The manager’s determination to play out from the back is causing the side all sorts of problems now, with high-pressing Premier League teams often winning the ball back near the Southampton net. They did, though, get a huge win against Everton last weekend, their first victory of the season.
How to watch Wolves vs Southampton from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Wolves vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. We believe it's the best on the market — find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Wolves vs Southampton and watch the game.
How to watch Wolves vs Southampton in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Southampton live stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.
You can watch Peacock on most smart devices including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV games consoles and smart TVs. There are Peacock apps for most platforms including Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. You can also watch Peacock using your web browser on laptops and other devices.
In addition to showing Wolves vs Southampton and other selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us". Prices start at $7.99/month. You can cancel at any time.
Can you watch Wolves vs Southampton in the U.K.?
Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Southampton live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.
As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.
For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season, spread over two complete rounds of matches in December.
How to watch Wolves vs Southampton in Canada
Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.
The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.
If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.
Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.
How to watch Wolves vs Southampton in Australia
Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.
How to watch Wolves vs Southampton in New Zealand
Kiwis can access a Wolves vs Southampton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.
