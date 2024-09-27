Wolves vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League 2024/25 game online

Saturday's Wolves vs Liverpool live stream is, on paper, a clash between the teams in 20th and 2nd, but Gary O'Neil's men are a far more dangerous proposition than their position indicates — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28

► Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

In one way, Wolves and Liverpool have been the antithesis of each other this campaign. While fans of the West Midlands outfit have grown weary at starting brightly before fading in the second-half, Liverpool boss Arne Slot is having a hard time addressing the Reds' habit of falling behind early and having to salvage a result late on — though O'Neil would trade places in a heartbeat.

A source of strength for so many years, the wings are becoming a problem for Liverpool, and with Rayan Aït-Nouri, Matheus Cunha and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in their ranks, Wolves should sense an opportunity. Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive frailties are well-documented, but Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have looked shaky of late too.

In attack, however, no team in this league or any other can match the riches of Liverpool, and Federico Chiesa is now approaching full fitness to offer further competition for places with Mohamed Salah, Luiz Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wolves vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Wolves vs Liverpool as normal.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Wolves vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Wolves vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and USA Network in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. at 5:30 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Skky Sports Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Wolves vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Liverpool game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229. But right now you can sign up to the monthly plan for half price — just $12.50.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access their Wolves vs Liverpool live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 5:30 a.m. NZT early on Sunday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

