Wolves vs Coventry live stream: How to watch FA Cup 2024 quarter-final online

The Wolves vs Coventry live stream sees these two teams meet for the first time since 2014 when both were in League One. This time around the home side are excelling in the Premier League, while the Sky Blues are chasing a play-off place in the Championship.

With a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup up for grabs, it promises to be a hugely entertaining showdown at Molineux — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Coventry live stream, date, time, channels The Wolves vs Coventry live stream takes place on Saturday, March 16.

► Time: 12:15 p.m. GMT / 8:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

While Wolves will be without their leading scorers, Coventry will hope they can continue their remarkable form since the turn of the year. The Sky Blues have scored 40 goals in 2024 and come into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Rotherham and a 2-1 victory at Watford that keeps them in contention for a place in the play-offs.

Wolves last made the last four of the FA Cup in 2019 when they eventually lost to Watford, while it has been 37 years since Coventry made the semi-finals, going on to lift the trophy in 1987 thanks to a 3-2 win over Tottenham.

Can the Sky Blues cause an upset? Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Wolves vs Coventry live stream today where you are.

How to watch the Wolves vs Coventry live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Wolves vs Coventry on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Wolves vs Coventry live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the 2-year plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolves vs Coventry live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Coventry live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wolves vs Coventry live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Wolves vs Coventry in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Coventry live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Wolves vs Coventry live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch the Wolves vs Coventry live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Wolves vs Coventry. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Wolves vs Coventry live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Coventry live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.