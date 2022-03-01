How to watch The Dropout online — release date and time

Elizabeth Holmes' energy is the true star when you watch The Dropout online. The new Hulu series (from Elizabeth Meriwether, creator of The New Girl) tells a story you may have seen in the newspapers, on TV and in the bestselling book Bad Blood. And just like Inventing Anna, the story here is about a massive fraud.

But unlike how "Anna Delvey" (real name Anna Sorokin) swindled the elite, Elizabeth Holmes ripped off investors and everyone around her when she claimed that her company Theranos had unlocked secrets about how to analyze blood and that its genius invention could work with mere drops of blood. (The show's title is derived both from those drops and Holmes dropping out of Stanford University.)

The Dropout will follow Holmes from her early days, leaving Stanford and founding Theranos to all of the trouble that followed. Those issues include, but were not limited to, acquiring funds from venture capitalists, dealing with a board that is concerned about her behavior and all of the questions from the press.

The big task of the series, though, will be how well star Amanda Seyfried captures Elizabeth Holmes' energy. Her voiceover in the trailer below moves back and forth between confidence and frustration, and the show looks to provide those "behind the scenes" moments where her anxiety was on full display.

The first three episodes of The Dropout will be available to stream on Hulu on March 3. Future episodes will be released weekly for the remainder of the eight-episode season.

How to watch The Dropout in the UK, Canada and Ireland

Reports suggest that Disney Plus' Star Channel in Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland will also get The Dropout on March 3. We're looking to confirm this now.

The Dropout trailer

Seyfried's depiction of Holmes' confidence and manic energy is on full display in The Dropout's trailer. Everyone around Holmes doubts her, and she continues on in defiance of that, despite the fires and failures surrounding her. The moment where she talks into the mirror, repeating "inspiring step forward," is slightly unnerving.

The Dropout cast

Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls) leads The Dropout's cast as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. She is joined by Naveen Andrews (Lost), who is playing Theranos president and chief operating officer Sunny Balwani, who was also Holmes' boyfriend.

TV veterans Sam Waterston, Laurie Metcalf, Kurtwood Smith and Alan Ruck fill out the rest of the supporting cast.