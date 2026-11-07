I watched every movie in Netflix’s Top 10 right now — These are the only 3 actually worth streaming (Nov. 7–8)
Lots of overhyped duds this weekend
After all those unseasonably warm weekends (thanks global warming), it's finally starting to feel like fall, and I'm ready to cozy up on the couch and catch up on my watchlist. That ain't exactly a walk in the park, though, with the best streaming services adding so many great new movies this month — including a whopping 51 new flicks on Netflix alone!
To cut through the noise quickly, I make a beeline for the Netflix Top 10. Granted, not every movie that makes the cut is guaranteed to be a winner, and this weekend's crop is weaker than it's been in months. To save you from getting caught endlessly scrolling, I'm here every weekend to separate the wheat from the chaff and call out which Netflix Top 10 picks are actually worth watching.
This weekend, that includes a heist movie that'll leave you guessing a la "Reservoir Dogs," Guy Ritchie's historical epic that critics got wrong, and a true crime drama that's every parent's worst nightmare.
None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!
This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
Best movies in the Netflix top 10
'Collision Course' (2026)
There's something about settling in for a heist movie that just makes a lazy weekend afternoon fly by. Netflix's latest, "Collision Course," is proving to be a crowdpleaser (if you don't mind subtitles). Set in 2013, against the backdrop of Spain's economic crisis, it follows four people looking to turn their fortunes around with a daring bank heist in Madrid.
With help from a man on the inside, they break into the bank and raid a safety deposit box said to contain highly valuable loot, only to find it empty. Their botched heist takes an even worse turn when their getaway ends in a spectacular automobile collision that sends the plot careening into "Reservoir Dogs" territory. With suspicions mounting, before long, the question isn't whether they'll get away with the heist, but whether you can trust anyone to be telling the truth.
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Watch "Collision Course" on Netflix now
'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' (2017)
My husband has a rolodex of "boy" movies (at least, that's what I call them) that he revisits from time to time, and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is one of the hear-me-outs he convinced me to watch that I actually enjoyed. You're likely already familiar with the story of King Arthur, but Charlie Hunnam's performance as the fabled ruler of Britain breathes new life into the legend while there's plenty of Guy Ritchie's signature pulse-pounding action sequences to keep your attention.
Robbed of his birthright by his tyrannical uncle Vortigern (Jude Law) and with no idea of his lineage, Arthur grows up in exile, scrapping by as best he can in the back alleys of London. When Vortigern uncovers the legendary Excalibur stuck in a stone, he rounds up everyone last man to try to remove it. Naturally, Arthur is the only one who can, and he assembles the scrappiest fighters in the land, who later become the first knights of his Round Table, to overthrow Vortigern and avenge his father's legacy.
Watch "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" on Netflix now
'Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story' (2026)
For all the true crime girlies looking for a stranger-then-fiction story to lose themselves in this weekend, look no further than "Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story." It's based on a terrifying true story: Convicted felon Michael Anderson (played by Tyler Perez a.k.a. Mr. C's much cooler brother in "Abbott Elementary") escapes from prison and secretly begins living in a suburban home while the family is none the wiser.
When he finally reveals himself, he holds matriarch Martha (Stana Katic) at gunpoint, ties her up, and demands money and a getaway car. His plans take a turn when her pre-teen son Bennet (Gavin Keoni Spinner) arrives home with a friend, followed by her husband John (Dove Meir). Now holding the entire family hostage, Anderson forces Martha to drive him out of town, setting off a tense psychological game of cat and mouse as she desperately tries to outsmart her captor.
Watch "Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story" on Netflix now
Netflix top 10 movies right now
1. "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004)
2. "A Dog's Perfect Christmas" (2026)
3. "The Croods" (2013)
4. "Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story" (2026)
5. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" (2017)
6. "Collision Course" (2026)
7. "Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story" (2026)
8. "The Mummy" (2017)
9. "Love the Coopers" (2015)
10. "My Best Friend" (2026)
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More from Tom's Guide
- Netflix is adding 51 movies in November 2026 — here are the top 5 with the highest scores on Rotten Tomatoes (all 89% or higher)
- 5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more — including Robert Pattinson’s most intense role in years (Nov. 7-8)
- How to get Netflix for free
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating. She's also a puzzle fan and can often be found contributing to the NYT Connections coverage on Tom's Guide
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