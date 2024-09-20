Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream sees the home side looking to get back to winning ways in the league when they welcome the Cherries to Anfield on Saturday — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream takes place on Saturday, September 21.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

Arne Slot’s perfect start as Liverpool boss came to a surprise end last week as Nottm Forest secured their first win at Anfield in 55 years. The Reds were left frustrated as they struggled to break down a resilient Forest defence, but did respond superbly in midweek with a 3-1 win at AC Milan in the Champions League. Cody Gakpo impressed in that game and may well be pushing for a first start in the league.

Bournemouth’s unbeaten start also came to an end last week when Chelsea struck an 86th-minute winner. However, the scoreline could have been very different with the Cherries hitting the woodwork twice and missing a penalty. Andoni Iraola will be hoping for a similar performance against Liverpool but will hope they have the bit of luck needed to get a result at Anfield.

Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs Bournemouth and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, which gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Liverpool vs Bournemouth ive stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

