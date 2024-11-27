Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream free — How to watch Champions League online and on TV

Today's Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream stands to be the biggest game of the first phase of the Champions League, the two giants of European football going head to head at Anfield in a mouthwatering clash.

You can potentially watch it for FREE and from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream takes place today (Wednesday, November 27).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 28)

• FREE STREAM — RTÉ Player (IRE)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Liverpool may be the only team with a 100% record in the league phase of the Champions League, but they also have a serious case of Real Madrid-itis. Not only have the Reds failed to win any of their past eight meetings with Los Blancos, they've lost seven of them — including two Champions League finals. Arresting the slide would be huge for new manager Arne Slot, especially with a crucial Premier League clash with Man City up next.

Real Madrid would probably argue otherwise, but despite the ugly contract dispute, Mohamed Salah might just be the best player in the world right now, and he's been just as deadly in a playmaking role as a goalscoring one. That said, Liverpool will be relieved to not have to face Vinicius Junior, who's been a real thorn in their side over the years. The Brazilian's absence, however, will allow Kylian Mbappé to play in his preferred position out on the left, where he could line up opposite Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tune in today, and make sure you don’t miss any of the UCL action with our how to watch Champions League live streams guide.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid FREE on RTÉ Player

Liverpool vs Real Madrid will be live and free on the RTÉ 2 TV channel and RTÉ Player streaming service in the Republic of Ireland. Traveling outside of Ireland? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland, but want to unblock your usual Irish stream, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing Liverpool vs Real Madrid and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus. It usually costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including the SHOWTIME content and no commercials, but there is a handy Black Friday streaming deal that drops the price to just $2.99/month for the first two months, for new and former subscribers.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99/month – dropping to $2.99/month for the first two months this Black Friday – get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is hosting the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K. TNT Sports 1 is the channel to tune into.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on DAZN.

There's a brilliant Black Friday deal currently live, with the price of the Monthly Flex plan cut by more than 50%, down from CA$34.99/month to CA$14.99/month. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable AU$27 per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. Out of New Zealand at the moment? You can use a VPN to watch DAZN abroad.

