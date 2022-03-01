How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online — release date and time, trailer and cast

Set your coordinates and hit engage, because it's almost time to watch the Star Trek: Picard season 2 online.

The Star Trek series debuted with retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) living quietly on his family vineyard nearly 20 years after the events of the movie Star Trek: Nemesis.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 release date and time Star Trek: Picard season 2 premieres Thursday, March 3.

• Time — 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

Still struggling with the death of Data and the destruction of the Romulans' home planet in that film, Picard is drawn back to space when he encounters a troubled young woman (Isa Briones) with a mysterious background. He soon discovers she is a synthetic lifeform and a "daughter" of Data.

Along his journey to find answers, Picard gathers a crew and recruits Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) to his cause. By the end of the first season, Picard helps avert a massive war between the Romulans and the synths before succumbing to a fatal brain illness. However, his consciousness is transplanted into a synthetic body and Picard lives on.

In season 2, Starfleet calls on the legendary admiral after members of his former crew find an anomaly in space that threatens the galaxy. And wouldn't you know it, Q (John de Lancie) gets involved. No surprise that the show has brought on the godlike entity — he's been in some of the best Captain Picard episodes of Star Trek.

Here's what you need to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Star Trek: Picard season 2if you've traveled to a place where you can't access it. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 in the US

Star Trek: Picard season 2 premieres Thursday, March 3 at 3 a.m. ET. It is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Season 2 consists of 10 episodes, which will be released weekly on Thursdays.

Season 2 consists of 10 episodes, which will be released weekly on Thursdays.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard finale online in the UK and Australia

Good news for Brits and Aussies, since they can watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

And in even better news for Brits, Paramount Plus will be debuting in the UK in summer 2022.

You can watch Star Trek: Picard online in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. Each episode will be available to stream within 24 hours of its U.S. premiere.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard finale online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch a broadcast of Star Trek: Picard on CTV Sci-Fi Channel at 8 p.m. local time every Thursday. Episodes will also stream online on Crave.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, a Crave Mobile plan starts at just $9.99 per month, while Crave Total is $19.99 per month.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer

The Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer highlights the return of two familiar faces: Q and Guinan! The latter can be seen tending bar and dispensing wisdom to Jean-Luc. This trailer also gives us a few more hints as to where — and when — Picard & company will be traveling: Earth in the year 2024.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 cast

The cast of Star Trek: Picard is led by Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, the former captain of the USS Enterprise and now a retired admiral.

As noted above, John de Lancie is back as Q as is Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan.

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati, a former Starfleet doctor and expert on synthetic life

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Picard's former first officer

Santiago Cabrera as Chris Rios, pilot of La Sirena (also multiple emergency holograms)

Isa Briones as Soji Asha, a synthetic android and Data's "daughter"

Evan Evagora as Elnor, a Romulan warrior rescued as a boy by Picard and raised by the Qowat Milat

Orla Brady as Laris, Picard's Romulan housekeeper

Brent Spiner as Data and Dr. Altan Inigo Soong

Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen