How to watch the Elite 8 of March Madness 2025: live stream NCAA basketball, tip-off times, TV channel

The games are coming so thick and fast now that the regional finals are as much the Enervated 8 as the Elite 8. This March Madness 2025 at its raving, wild-eyed maddest, and no team embodies that feeling quite like No.3 Texas Tech.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Elite 8 2025 without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

Elite 8 2025 live stream: TV channels and dates The Elite 8 round starts on Saturday, March 29 and concludes on Sunday, March 30. Full schedule below. First game of the day tips off at 7:09 p.m. ET.

The Red Raiders gave it everything as they overturned a 16-point deficit to take No.10 Arkansas to overtime, where Darrion Williams, the man who leveled up the scores, also applied the knockout blow. Grant McCasland's men will surely still be feeling it in both their bodies and their minds when they line up against No.1 Florida at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday (TBS & TruTV). The Gators, by contrast, cruised past No.4 Maryland, winning 71-87.

The game of the round, however, could well be No.2 Alabama vs No.1 Duke (TBS & TruTV, 8:49 p.m. ET). The Crimson Tide smashed a 35-year old record for the most 3-pointers in a March Madness game, converting 25 attempts (the previous record being 21), to dice up No.6 BYU to the tune of 113-88. The Blue Devils, however, crushed No.4 Arizona 100-93, in a game that showcased the best of National Player of the Year favorite Cooper Flagg.

Here's how to watch Elite 8 live streams online. Don’t miss any of the main event itself by following our how to watch March Madness live streams guide.

Elite 8 schedule 2025

Saturday, March 29

6:09 p.m. — No.3 Texas Tech vs No.1 Florida (TBS & TruTV)

8:49 p.m. — No.2 Alabama vs No.1 Duke (TBS & TruTV)

Sunday, March 30

2:20 p.m. — No.2 Tennessee vs No.1 Houston (CBS)

5:05 p.m. — No.2 Michigan State vs No.1 Auburn (CBS)

(All times ET)

How to watch Elite 8 online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the regional finals on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Elite 8 live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Watch Elite 8 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., you can watch Elite 8 games across TBS/TruTV and CBS.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch every single game of March Madness 2025 through a cheap cheap Sling TV subscription.

The Sling TV Orange plan carries TBS and TNT as standard, but just for March Madness it now also includes TruTV. Better yet, your Sling login credentials will let you stream every game on CBS through the March Madness Live app. It's a no-brainer.

Sling Orange usually costs from $45.99/month but new customers get their first month half-price.

Alternatively, Paramount Plus Premium ($12.99 per month) is streaming all of the games that are shown on CBS.

Max is another option. It will live stream all of the games that are shown on TBS, TNT and TruTV, and includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and new Jake Paul reality series, "Paul American".

Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

Scroll up for a breakdown of which games are on which channels.

How to watch Elite 8 live streams in the U.K.

The Elite 8, along with all other March Madness NCAA basketball games, will be live on Sky Sports in the U.K.. Games will go out on Sky Sports+, and occasionally on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the basketball on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, basketball fans can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

How to watch Elite 8 live streams in Canada

All 2025 March Madness Elite 8 games are live on TSN and TSN+, which are providing full March Madness TV coverage.

The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. You also use it to watch Formula 1 2025 online without cable.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access an Elite 8 stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch March Madness Elite 8 games online in Australia

Aussies will find all the Elite 8 live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing the Elite 8 round, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

