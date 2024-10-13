Cowboys vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere

Sunday's Cowboys vs Lions live stream is a rematch of one of last season's most controversial games. Can the Lions exact revenge or will Dallas make it three straight wins over Detroit? You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Cowboys vs Lions live stream, date, time and channels The Cowboys vs Lions live stream takes place on Sunday, October 13

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 7:25 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 14)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The difference between the Cowboys and Lions last season was a bizarre refereeing error. On a fraught and fractious night, the Cowboys emerged victorious, leaving the Lions furious.

And with the Lions returning from the bye week and the Cowboys riding high following last Sunday's last-gasp win, this clash has all the makings of another fierce encounter.

The Lions will want to take another big victory away from home but it won't be easy; Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons and new signing Eric Kendricks might be out but Dallas have a game-winner in Dak Prescott.

The Lions are the bookies favorites but the Cowboys always play with extra motivation at home. So read on for how to watch Cowboys vs Lions, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

Cowboys vs Lions injury report

Cowboys injury report: CB DaRon Bland (Questionable), CB Caelen Carson (Questionable), DE Micah Parsons (Out), LB Eric Kendricks (Out)

Lions injury report: OL Christian Mahogany (Out)

How to watch Cowboys vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or Fubo and watch the Cowboys vs Lions live stream.

How to watch Cowboys vs Lions in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Lions live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get a discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch Cowboys vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Cowboys vs Lions game is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports NFL and will be unavailable on NFL GamePass until midweek. Kick off is at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Cowboys vs Lions live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Cowboys vs Lions live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Cowboys vs Lions, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before, as well as the option to get your first month for just $1.

The Cowboys vs Lions live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Cowboys vs Lions live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Cowboys vs Lions live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream Cowboys vs Lions, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

