Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

It's an important match for both teams, especially as there's no love lost between their supporters. You can watch a Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream, Date, Time, Channels Brighton vs Crystal Palace live streams will be available on Saturday, February 3.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday, Feb. 4)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This is not your typical rivalry. Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are not based in the same city. In fact, their stadiums are more than 40 miles apart. Yet a few hostile meetings in the 1970s have turned this into the fixture that Brighton and Palace fans want to win most. Do not underestimate the mutual antipathy.

Palace fired Patrick Vieira after he oversaw a 1-0 defeat by Brighton last March. The same fate could befall under-pressure Roy Hodgson if the result goes against him.

This game will present a clash of styles. Only Man City have averaged more possession than Brighton this season, while Hodgson's Palace are not overly concerned with controlling the ball, so his team will play on the counter-attack.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports — the rebranded version of the service formerly known as BT Sport — hosts the Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus, a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.