Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream sees the home side looking to continue their excellent start to the season when they welcome an inconsistent Blues to the Vitality Stadium — and you can watch the game from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Saturday, Sept. 14.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sept. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Despite losing star striker Dominic Solanke in the summer, Bournemouth have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Following two draws, Andoni Iraola’s side produced a stunning late comeback to secure a 3-2 win over Everton. Winger Antoine Semenyo was superb in that game and will now look to give the Chelsea defenders an equally tough time.

After a busy summer for Chelsea with plenty of departures and arrivals, the Blues have blown hot and cold. They were at their destructive best when beating Wolves 6-2, but lost to Man City and drew with Crystal Palace. Enzo Maresca may well choose to make some changes and there could be a debut for loanee Jadon Chelsea.

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Bournemouth vs Chelsea and watch the game.

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into their usual stream.

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Chelsea live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of NZ$29.99/week, NZ$49.99/month or NZ$499.99/year.

Those who want to watch on TV should tune in to Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

