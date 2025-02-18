Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream will see one of these two sides book a place in the last 16 of the Champions League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream takes place on Tuesday, February 18.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Weds)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

Bayern Munich bring a slender one-goal lead into this second leg, having edged last week's initial encounter 2-1. A goal either side of half-time had the Bavarian giants cruising towards the last 16, but the Scottish champions never let their heads drop, and Daizen Maeda managed to pull one back about 10 minutes from the end to give Celtic some hope of turning things around here in Munich.

Celtic come into this game off the back of a convincing 3-0 win against Dundee United, with McGregor, Jota and Idah all contributing a goal each as last week's goalscorer started the game on the bench. Bayern, on the other hand, were lucky to leave the BayArena with a point when they took on second-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, but the draw maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Can the away side stage a memorable comeback at the Allianz Arena? Read on to find out how to watch the Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream wherever you are.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market right now.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Bayern Munich vs Celtic and watch the game just as you would at home.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can Bayern Munich vs Celtic live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream in the U.K.

Fresh on the Champions League scene this season is Prime Video, which will exclusively live stream one game every Tuesday through the competition, up to and including the semi-final stage.

It has the rights to 17 games in total, including Bayern Munich vs Celtic.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

All other games are on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home NordVPN.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Bayern Munich vs Celtic on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

