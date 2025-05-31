David Beckham and Tom Cruise have joined forces for a special watch-along at the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 31.

The star-studded edition of "Beckham and Friends Live" will air live as as Paris St. Germain take on Inter Milan for the ultimate European trophy.

The "altcast" will be helmed by Kate Scott, the host of CBS's UEFA Champions League Today Show. NFL wide reciever Odell Beckham Jr. will also join the chat.

But where can you watch "Beckham & Friends Live" in the U.S.? And can you tune in from the U.K., Australia, Canada, or further afield?

Here's our quick guide to how to watch "Beckham and Friends Live" at the Champions League final for free and from any country.

How to watch 'Beckham and Friends Live' online

The Champions League edition of "Beckham and Friends Live" will air live on Paramount Plus in the United States only.

You can subscribe to Paramount Plus from $7.99 a month – but new users get a 7-day free trial.

Yep, that means you can stream CBS's Champions League coverage, plus the "Beckham and Friends Live" watch-along at not cost.

Although Paramount Plus is available in 29 countries around the world, it's only broadcasting Beckham & Friends Live" in the U.S.

Soccer lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access Beckham's Champions League watch-along in the U.K., Australia, Canada and any other country.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Paramount Plus and stream "Beckham and Friends Live" — plus you can save 70% today.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch "Beckham and Friends Live" at the Champions League final.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the "Beckham and Friends Live" choose 'United States' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus, sign in, and watch the David Beckham show on Paramount with the free trial.

What is "Beckham and Friends Live" at the Champions League?

CBS – the U.S. rights holder for the Champions League – has teamed up with British soccer legend and former England captain David Beckham for a new 'altcast' called "Beckham and Friends Live" on Paramount Plus.

It's basically a watch-along similar to ESPN's Manningcast, but with bigger celebrities.

Beckham will be joined by "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise and NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at this afternoon's UEFA Champions League final in Munich as Paris St. Germain face-off against Inter Milan.

Beckham and his guests will watch, comment on, and react to the game in real-time, alongside Kate Scott, host of CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League Today Show.

The show debuted at the semi-finals with guests such as Hollywood actors Stanley Tucci and Joseph Fiennes, plus comedian and former Late, Late Show host James Corden.

If you're in the States and new to Paramount Plus, you can watch "Beckham and Friends Live" for free with the 7-day trial.

Traveling out of the States? You'll need a VPN, set to an American IP address, to access the show.

