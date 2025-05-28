How to watch Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Live stream cricket anywhere across the world for FREE
The 2025 edition of the ever-popular T20 Blast has been expanded to include two women's competitions as well
The 23rd edition of the T20 Blast, the original T20 league, has been revamped and expanded this year to include a women's county competition and with matches spread out more across each week. Follow our guide below for where to watch Vitality Blast T20 live streams 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.
► Dates: May 29 — September 13, 2025
• FREE — ECB live stream (UK)
• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling
• U.K. — Sky
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The T20 Blast is returning for its 23rd season. This competition was the original T20 league and inspired the creation of other domestic T20 leagues such as the IPL. This year the Blast has given risen to yet another T20 league – the Women’s T20 Blast.
The men’s T20 Vitality Blast will involve 133 matches, 52 of which will be double headers with the women’s competition, where the men’s and women’s matches are played at the same venue and following one another.
The women’s Vitality Blast competition is split into two. The eight top-tier counties play each other home and away in a league. The top three teams then progress to Finals Day at the Kia Oval where the second- and third-placed teams play one another in semi final, with the winner meeting the league’s top team in the final.
The other ten women’s counties play in League 2, which is divided into North and South groups, each team playing the others in its group home and away, and the top two teams in each group go through to League 2 Finals Day at Northampton, which involves two semi finals and the final.
The men’s competition is again being played out over its established format. Each side plays 14 group games, and the top four in each group go into the quarter finals. The quarter-final winners go through to Finals Day at Edgbaston, on September 13, involving two semi finals and then the final.
Gloucestershire are the defending men’s champions, having defeated Somerset, who have been to Finals Day in each of the last five years, in last year's final.
Here's a guide to how to watch T20 Blast 2025 live streams from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.
How to stream T20 Blast 2025 for free
Nineteen men's group matches, and all of the knockout games will be televised. But you can watch all the non-televised Vitality Blast matches for free on the ECB live stream with each of the 18 counties also streaming their non-televised home matches through their own website or social media channels.
Abroad? You may need a VPN when traveling outside your home country. We use NordVPN – it works brilliantly.
How to watch T20 Blast 2025 from abroad
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?
You can still watch the Vitality Blast live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. Per our NordVPN review, it's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. E.g. Pakistan for Tapmad.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch T20 Blast live streams 2025 in the U.S.
2025 Vitality Blast live stream 2025: $10 per month
Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing T20 Blast live streams in 2025 in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.
Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.
Sling offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer, cricket and more, via the likes of ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC (in select cities) and USA Network. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price making it a great way to watch much of the T20 Vitality Blast.
How to watch T20 Blast live streams 2025 in India
Fans in India can watch the T20 Blast on the Fancode streaming platform. Monthly subscriptions are Rs. 199, which is well under £2.
Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.
How to watch T20 Blast 2025 in UK
The Vitality Blast 2025 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.
If you want to sign up to watch T20 Blast cricket, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Alternatively, you can stream it through the use of NOW TV with passes starting at £14.99.
Channel 5 will also be showing the highlights from the Blast on their free-to-air platform, providing you have a valid U.K. TV license.
Outside of the U.K.? Pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.
How to watch T20 Blast live streams 2025 in Australia
Unfortunately, no information has been provided as to whether the Vitality T20 Blast will be broadcast in Australia.
However, in previous seasons streaming service Kayo Sports has shown the T20 Blast. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium Basic.
We'll keep you updated with any information
Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.
T20 Vitality Blast Need to Know
What are the groups for the men's Vitality Blast competition?
North Group: Bears, Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire Vikings.
South Group: Essex, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Hampshire Hawks, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Somerset, Sussex Sharks, Surrey.
What are the groups for the Vitality Blast women's competition?
Vitality Blast Women’s Competition:
Bears, Durham, Essex, Hampshire Hawks, Lancashire Thunder, Somerset, Surrey, The Blaze.
Vitality Blast Women’s League 2:
North Group: Derbyshire Falcons, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire.
South Group: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Middlesex, Sussex Sharks.
What games are being broadcast live on Willow TV and Sky Sports?
We will keep you updated with TV listings right here!
- 30 May - Somerset vs Surrey (Sky Sports)
- 31 May - Birmingham Bears vs Durham (Sky Sports + WillowTV)
